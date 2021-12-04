1. WHAT WE LEARNED
One bets against Nick Saban and Alabama at their own peril. Bama deservedly looked like an underdog for the first time in 93 games after losing to Texas A&M and close calls against Florida, LSU, Arkansas and Auburn. But after spotting No. 1-ranked Georgia an early 10-0 lead, Bama shredded the Bulldogs to win its 10th Southeastern Conference championship game in a 41-24 rout. Now Alabama is the team that may be the No. 1 CFP seed.
2. TRENDING NOW
Bryce Young had a Heisman moment against Georgia like Joe Burrow did here two years ago against the Bulldogs. Falling forward in the grasp of linebacker Robert Beal on third-and-2 from his 14, Young found Jahleel Billingsley over the middle for 22 yards, keeping a field-goal drive alive that gave Alabama a 17-10 lead. Young threw for an SEC title game record 421 yards and now is sure to pick up the Heisman en route to the CFP semifinals.
3. FINAL THOUGHTS
This won’t be Georgia’s national championship to lose after all. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs looked like the prohibitive favorite to claim their first national title since 1980 after bulldozing through the regular season 12-0. Now all bets are off as Alabama showed the nation the emperor has no shoulder pads. The Bulldogs still will almost certainly make the CFP when parings are released Sunday, but their hopes of ending their national championship drought look shaky.