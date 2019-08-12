In the lead up to the 150th year of college football, Sports Illustrated compiled best of the bests lists from categories ranging from top coaches to top grub spots.
LSU, or people with connections to the Tigers, appeared in five of the 15 categories.
Former head coach Nick Saban, now with rival Alabama, was the highest ranking LSU connection. He was edged out by fellow Crimson Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.
Also making the top 10 was LSU's victory over Alabama in 2011, a meeting between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country.
LSU won 9-6 in overtime. All points were scored on field goals.
At the time, it was dubbed the "game of the century."
Lists where LSU appeared
- Greatest coaches: No. 2: Nick Saban (at LSU 2000-2004)
- Greatest mascots: No. 3: Mike the Tiger
- Greatest stadiums: No. 4: Tiger Stadium
- Greatest helmets: No. 9: LSU
- Greatest games: No. 10: LSU at Alabama (2011)
Notably, LSU did not make the top 10 for best programs, college towns or rivalries.
Lists where LSU didn't appear
- The Greatest Rivalries
- The Greatest Traditions
- The Greatest Individual Game Performances
- The Greatest Fight Songs
- The Greatest Programs
- The Greatest Upsets
- The Greatest College Towns
- The Greatest Bowl Games
- The Greatest Individual Seasons
- The Greatest College Town Eats
Another notable name from the lists was Grambling State's Eddie Robinson, who compiled a 408-165-15 record in 44 seasons. He was listed as the No. 8 coach of all time.
SI noted Robinson's work to " bring racial awareness to a segregated southern Louisiana."
