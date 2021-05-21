Former Archbishop Rummel and Nicholls State defensive back Quinton "Pig" Cage announced Friday he will be transferring to LSU for the 2021 season.
Cage, a 5-foot-11, 200-pounder, made the announcement via Twitter just two days after being named to the HERO Sports Freshman All-America team.
Cage told The Advocate on Friday night that he will enroll in school and join Ed Orgeron's program as a preferred walk-on after a solid first season with the Colonels.
Cage accumulated 30 tackles, including 11 for a loss, in seven games during Nicholls' 2021 spring season after the 2020 fall schedule was canceled by COVID.
He also recorded 2½ sacks and had four tackles for a loss in his collegiate debut against Lincoln College on Feb. 19.
Cage also had an interception and a forced fumble and he broke up a team-high three passes.
“I love what LSU is offering and what they’re giving me,” Cage said of having the chance to compete for a position. “I’m not scared of competition whatsoever. Some people shy away from competition. That’s not me.”
He noted he passed up offers from unspecified FBS schools to take the preferred walk-on role from LSU.
Cage said playing a season in the spring worked in his favor because it gave him more time to learn more positions within Nicholls' defense.
He said he was working "behind a safety" on the Colonels' depth chart in fall practice sessions, but coaches started moving him around — which allowed him to learn four positions in the secondary.
"Come spring, I was the guy and it gave me a spark," Cage said.
In addition to being a Freshman All-America, he was chosen as one of 16 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award that goes to the nation's top freshman in the FCS ranks.
Before signing with Nicholls State, Cage was a Class 5A All-State first-team pick for Rummel in 2019 and was a two-time New Orleans Advocate All-Metro selection.
A three-star Class of 2020 prospect, according to the 247Sports composite listing, he had 124 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks and four forced fumbles in 2019 as Rummel went 13-0 record and won the Division I title.
Advocate sportswriter Christopher Dabe contributed to this report.