TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Landon Marceaux made his best start in more than two months, and Devin Fontenot avoided blowing a save as LSU beat Alabama on Sunday afternoon.
The No. 15 Tigers won 5-4, capturing the series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Alabama (26-19, 5-16) loaded the bases with one out in the ninth inning. The Crimson Tide scored a run before Fontenot earned his sixth save.
LSU (29-16, 13-8 Southeastern Conference) broke a 1-1 tie in the third inning. Saul Garza hit a leadoff home run off the scoreboard. Then Gavin Dugas drove in two runs with a two-out single.
Marceaux, who had not pitched regularly since mid-March because of arm soreness, made his first weekend start since March 2 at Texas. He had never before pitched in an SEC game.
Alabama (26-19, 5-16) loaded the bases in the first inning, but Marceaux only allowed one run. He at one point retired eight straight batters. Marceaux also gave up an RBI single in the fifth inning.
At 82 pitches and five innings, it was Marceaux’s longest start since Feb. 23 against Bryant.
LSU did not score after Daniel Cabrera hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.
LSU led 5-3 entering the ninth inning, but Fontenot loaded the bases with one out.
Fontenot, who had five saves entering the game, gave up an RBI groundout to Alabama second baseman Morgan McCullough. With runners on second and third and two outs, Fontenot hit right fielder Tyler Gentry, loading the bases again.
As Todd Peterson stood in the bullpen behind right field, Fontenot struck out designated hitter Keith Holcombe.