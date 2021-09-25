STARKVILLE, Miss. — Ed Orgeron had a strategic plan in his back pocket to start Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.
He wanted to win the coin toss, take the football when he usually defers to the second half, and have LSU's offense march down the field to score and set the tone in Davis Wade Stadium.
The idea was to take the crowd of cowbell-clanging fans out of the game early, a smiling Orgeron said after his team's 28-25 win.
His plan backfired, though, when the Tigers lost the toss and Mississippi State coach Mike Leach took the ball first.
Why wouldn’t he after his Air Raid offense strafed the LSU defense for 623 passing yards in a 44-34 victory in Tiger Stadium last season?
State quickly moved the ball to the LSU 37 in five plays before disaster struck.
Will Rogers hit a wide-open Malik Heath with a swing pass before LSU nickel back Cordale Florr closed fast and submarined the ball carrier. The hit jarred the ball loose and inside linebacker Damone Clark scooped it up and returned it 35 yards to the State 35.
Nine plays later, Max Johnson found a sliding Kayshon Boutte in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown that started the scoring in LSU’s Southeastern Conference opener.
“We had to take the crowd out of the game,” Orgeron explained. “We were going to take the football and give the ball to our offense to go down there and score. But (Mississippi State) decided to take the ball, so they beat us to the punch.”
But it all worked out even though it was the Tigers’ defense, which was working with a new 3-2-6 alignment designed to combat the Air Raid, that set the tone.
LSU forced a punt on State’s second possession, but the Bulldogs were on the move again with their third series with a second-and-5 at the LSU 25 when Rogers tried to get a pass over Flott.
Flott went high this time and the 6-foot-2, 170-pounder brought the ball down for his first career interception — choking off a Bulldogs' scoring opportunity for the second time in their first three possessions.
“I just want to shout-out Flott,” a beaming Clark said. “Every day, he talks to me to keep me motivated and I keep him motivated.
“The first turnover, the fumble, I should have scored on,” he said. “That’s on me, but Flott was all over the field. I’m just proud of him.”
Flott also had a career-high eight total tackles with four solo stops and four assists.
Clark led the Tigers with a career-best 15 tackles, while fellow linebacker Micah Baskerville had 11.
While the two takeaways on LSU’s side of the field didn’t shut down the cowbells, it at least took a little of the wind out of the crowd.
“I was excited,” Orgeron said. “You know, one thing we say is big plays fuel emotion.”
They certainly helped the defense, which was playing without All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and defensive end Andre Anthony, to at least limit the huge passes that hurt them against State last season.
On Saturday, State was held to a lone field goal in the first half as LSU took a 7-3 lead to the locker room.
In addition to the two turnovers, the Bulldogs punted twice and ended rhe first half with defensive end Ali Gaye sacking Rogers while trying to get off a Hail Mary pass on the final play of the first half from midfield.
“Us having those turnovers kind of took the crowd out of the game a little bit and gave our guys some confidence,” Orgeron said. “I felt good going into halftime, but I knew it was going to be a 60-minute game.
“I knew those guys would adjust to what we were doing, and they came back. They’ve got a good coaching staff, got some good players. I wish we would have finished better.”
State scored three touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in the final 15½ minutes to finish with 486 yards — including 371 through the air.
They needed 88 plays to do it, which may have taken a toll on the defense.
But the offense did enough early and held a 28-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, which allowed the defense to survive Mississippi State’s late rally.
“I just want to say I was proud of the way our team fought,” Clark said. “We fought to the end, and I can’t be any more prouder of the way our team played.”