The Advocate's beat writers? No. Experts at ESPN, CBS Sports or USA Today? Nah. What about Sports Illustrated? Nope.

There aren't many college football experts expecting the Tigers to be triumphant against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

But what about James Carville? Surely the football-loving LSU professor who wrote about his take on the relationship between Alabama and the SEC will root for the Tigers.

LSU 20, Alabama 16. That's Carville's prediction for the big game.

And he already has his outfit picked out: a purple and gold t-shirt that references SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's feelings toward Alabama.

Carville recently wrote how he believes there was collusion between the SEC and Crimson Tide when LSU's Devin White was ejected from the last game and suspended for the first half of the Alabama game.

The game is no longer LSU vs. Alabama, but James Carville vs. everyone else.

