The LSU women’s basketball team is riding a four-game winning streak during which it has taken on a new look.
If the Tigers can make it five against Auburn at 4 p.m. Sunday in Auburn Arena they almost certainly will vary that look further as a ranked team.
During those four games, the Tigers have learned not only to overcome adversity but use it to an advantage. The absence of senior leader Ayana Mitchell, lost for the season with a knee injury, has compelled several role players to lift their game and the team’s fortunes in the process.
LSU (18-5, 8-3) has been ranked only briefly in early December at No. 25. After being among teams receiving votes in both major women’s basketball polls, they’re poised to jump back in.
“We’re coming into our own, playing good basketball right now,” said coach Nikki Fargas, whose team is alone in third place in the SEC. “We can’t let up.”
It hasn’t been a complete transformation but suddenly everyone is pitching in. Mitchell was sick and about half-speed during a victory against Florida and lost for the season the following week in the first half against Texas A&M. The last two games LSU has showcased its ability to adapt.
Fargas said the key was during a week off after Mitchell’s injury. Time off gave the players time to rest mentally and coaches to devise different substitution patterns minus Mitchell.
“In the bye week it was important to take a couple of days and examine where we’re going to go without Ya (Mitchell),” Fargas said. “People came back in practice and responded. That’s where they were filling their tank. We had been adjusting when Mitchell needed a breather or in foul trouble.”
Players like freshman Tiara Young, senior Mercedes Brooks and junior Rakell Spencer began executing their roles. Awa Trasi was Mitchell’s replacement in the lineup but brought a perimeter skill Mitchell lacked. The sum total was a more versatile lineup that could play big or small, fast or slow, and emphasized doing a little bit in a lot of different areas.
Trasi has brought a perimeter game lacking with 8 of 16 shooting on 3-pointers in the last two games. Young has provided backcourt play to complement Khayla Pointer and allow her to play off the ball. Brooks and Spencer haven’t scored much but brought hustle on defense and rebounding.
Forward Faustine Aifuwa is still the place where LSU starts its inside-out offense but the Tigers showed even when she gets into foul trouble, as she did against Tennessee, the Tigers can adapt.
“We’ve been effective going with a small lineup, Awa at the 5 and Mercedes at the 4,” Fargas said. “We’re able to spread people offensively which opens up dribble drive lanes. I like that we can go power with Faustine, or spread with a guard-oriented team.
“You don’t want one dimensional players because you become a one dimensional team, easy to guard. I like that we’re versatile, flexible, diverse. We can mix it up, play a matchup, play man, press, take time off clock, go fast. We’re learning to play at different paces. You can’t lock in on how you’re guarding us.”
Auburn (8-14, 2-9) features one of the top post players in the conference in Unique Thompson, averaging 16.4 points and 12 rebounds per game. Daisa Alexander is Auburn’s perimeter threat with a 13.2 scoring average with 124 career 3-pointers made.
Fargas said what isn’t important is Auburn’s record. Auburn has lost four of its last five but been “two or three possessions” away in each of the losses and got within five points of Mississippi State.
“They’re a team that’s very dangerous,” she said. You can see they’re getting better.”