WHO: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 25.0 IP, 9 BB, 25 SO); MSU – Fr. RHP JT Ginn (6-0, 2.58 ERA, 38.1 IP, 4 BB, 49 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game features two freshman starting pitchers, but Ginn was a first-round MLB draft pick by the Dodgers last summer. Ginn has pitched at least five innings in each of his six starts this season. He has yet to allow more than four runs in a start, and two weeks ago, he struck out 11 Florida hitters.