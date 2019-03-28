callsu.031019 HS 167.JPG
WHO: LSU at Mississippi State

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Cole Henry (1-1, 3.24 ERA, 25.0 IP, 9 BB, 25 SO); MSU – Fr. RHP JT Ginn (6-0, 2.58 ERA, 38.1 IP, 4 BB, 49 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This game features two freshman starting pitchers, but Ginn was a first-round MLB draft pick by the Dodgers last summer. Ginn has pitched at least five innings in each of his six starts this season. He has yet to allow more than four runs in a start, and two weeks ago, he struck out 11 Florida hitters.

