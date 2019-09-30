Two years after becoming the youngest finalist in the pole vault at the IAAF World Championships, former LSU star Mondo Duplantis will go for gold Tuesday on the sport’s second-biggest stage.
Competing in the World Championships for a second time representing his mother’s homeland of Sweden, the 19-year-old from Lafayette will compete against the world’s best in the pole vault final at 12:05 p.m. CDT.
Portions of the event will be televised by the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) from Doha, Qatar.
Duplantis, who finished ninth in his first World Championships appearance in 2017, will be seeking to climb onto the medal stand this time after putting himself in position to have a higher finish in Saturday’s qualifying.
He cleared three bars — the last at 18 feet, 10¼ inches — to secure one of 12 spots for the final. One of the men Duplantis will be going against is Sam Kendricks of the United States, the gold medalist in the 2017 Worlds.
Duplantis is currently ranked second in the world behind the 27-year-old Kendricks, who was one of eight competitors who cleared 18-10¼ on Saturday.
Kendricks is the world leader this season, going 19-10½ on July 27 in the USA Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.
Poland’s Piotr Lisek has the second-best jump in the world this season at 19-9, followed by Duplantis, the U20 world record holder who cleared 19-8¼ to claim the Southeastern Conference title in May.
Duplantis career-best of 19-10¼ was set in 2018 in winning the European title as an 18-year-old.
Also Tuesday, former LSU star Vernon Norwood will begin his pursuit of an individual medal when he lines up for the USA in the heats of the men’s 400 meters. That event begins at 8:35 a.m. CDT.
On Monday, former LSU standout Natoya Goule, representing Jamaica, finished sixth in the women’s 800 meters final in 2 minute, 00.11 seconds.