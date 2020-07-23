LSU safety JaCoby Stevens has been named among 114 players to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, the school announced Thursday.
The trophy is annually given as "college football's premier award for community service," and former LSU center Rudy Niswanger won the honor when it first began in 2005. Former long snapper Blake Ferguson was one of nine semifinalists in 2019.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Stevens returned for his senior season although his impressive junior season could have led to an early jump to the NFL. He was named second-team All-SEC and ranked second on the team with 92 tackles, plus nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.
His versatility playing deep in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage is expected to make him a valuable player in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, which is also expected to often use five defensive backs at a time.
Stevens, who is scheduled to graduate in December with a degree in sports administration, most recently initiated a campaign that saw the entire LSU football team register to vote in the wake of national rallies and protests this summer against police brutality and racial injustice.
Stevens also participated in the Strong Men Academy, an organization that works with at-risk kids in Baton Rouge middle schools and high schools. Before the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal, Stevens spent a day filling sand bags.
LSU watch list count
Biletnikoff Award (nation's most outstanding receiver): Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall
Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker): Damone Clark, Jabril Cox
Hornung Award (nation's most versatile player): Derek Stingley
Lou Groza Award (nation's top placekicker): Cade York
Nagurski Trophy (defensive player of the year): Tyler Shelvin, JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley
Outland Trophy (nation's top interior lineman): Tyler Shelvin
Ray Guy Award (nation's top punter): Zach Von Rosenberg
Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back): JaCoby Stevens, Derek Stingley