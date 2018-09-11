Sophomore safety JaCoby Stevens practiced at outside linebacker for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and it appears that the former strong safety has switched positions.
“I didn’t know about it,” starting strong safety Grant Delpit said at Tuesday’s availability before practice. “Yesterday was the first time I saw that. I guess it’s just finding him a new position to get him on the field.”
Stevens, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound Tennessee native, had four tackles at strong safety in LSU’s first two games, and he returned a fumble 64 yards before getting tackled by the opposing quarterback — a running joke now between LSU defenders — in the Tigers’ 31-0 win over SLU on Saturday.
Stevens also played safety at Oakland High in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where he was the nation's top-rated prospect in 2017 at that position. Stevens, however, bounced around between wide receiver and safety last season before moving back to defense.
On Monday, Stevens practiced playing linebacker on the right side of the defense, where the Buck is usually positioned. Starting Buck linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson was lost for the season when he suffered an apparent knee injury in the season opener against Miami.
“(Stevens is) a very strong guy,” Delpit said. “He knows the game very well. He’s a little fast—he got caught, but it was a long drive, we were all tired. I think those are some of his strengths.”
In the fray
As a transfer in 2017 from Texas Tech, nose tackle Breiden Fehoko had to watch from the student section as LSU rallied from a 20-0 second-quarter deficit for a 27-23 victory over Auburn in Tiger Stadium.
“It was electrifying,” Fehoko said.
Now Fehoko will be on the field Saturday as LSU goes to Auburn (2:30 p.m., CBS), playing a key role in trying to slow down its high-tempo offense.
“They like to go fast,” Fehoko said. “They have a really good quarterback (Jarrett Stidham). They’re talented on the line. After what happened last year, they won’t let that slide.”
Stidham initially committed to Texas Tech as part of Fehoko’s signing class. Stidham wound up signing with Baylor then transferring to a junior college in 2016 before going to Auburn in 2017.
"It will be a war," Fehoko said. "We'll deliver blows and they'll do the same thing. It's the SEC West."