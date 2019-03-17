LSU baseball finished a sweep of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon during the first Southeastern Conference series of the year.

A day after winning both games of a doubleheader, the No. 10 Tigers won 7-2 at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU entered the series with the highest ERA (4.83) in the conference. Against Kentucky, it allowed seven total runs.

LSU (15-5, 3-0 SEC) broke a scoreless game in the fourth inning. After a single by Chris Reid and an error on Kentucky’s second baseman, Saul Garza — back in the lineup for the first time in a week — dropped an RBI single into center field.

Eric Walker pitched better than he has all season, striking out five batters over four scoreless innings. But Kentucky opened the fifth inning with two singles and a sac bunt that put runners on second and third base. Matthew Beck entered from the bullpen.

Kentucky (13-7, 0-3) tied the game on a sacrifice bunt before Beck ended the inning with a strikeout, stranding a runner at third base.

A few minutes later, center fielder Zach Watson strolled to the plate. LSU had started the inning with a couple singles. Watson smacked the first pitch of his at-bat through the infield, scoring a run. A sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third, then Reid singled into left field. Two runs scored.

The Tigers stretched out their lead a few innings later. With two runners standing in scoring position, Antoine Duplantis almost hit his sixth home run of the season.

Instead, the ball bounced off the right field wall. Both runners scored, giving LSU a 6-1 lead, and Duplantis slid into third base, his first triple this season. He scored on a ground out.

Like they had for the entire weekend, LSU’s pitchers controlled the rest of the game. Beck retired seven straight batters before coach Paul Mainieri pulled him after a two-out walk. Ma’Khail Hilliard gave up a solo home run but nothing more.

Ineligible for a save, Todd Peterson entered the game needing to record four outs. Peterson, who blew his last two save opportunities, struck out the final hitter of the eighth inning. He pitched a scoreless ninth inning, too.