After Georgia Southern suffered its third loss this season, athletic director Jared Benko decided to fire his football coach. It was late September.
Benko had evaluated the program since he arrived in the spring of 2020. Since then, Georgia Southern owned a 9-8 record under coach Chad Lunsford, and its conference record slipped year-by-year. The team had started 1-3, and video surfaced of a defensive lineman chugging a beer on top of a moving bus before a 28-20 loss to UL.
Considering everything he had seen over a year and a half, Benko fired Lunsford the next day — a month into Lunsford’s fourth season — on Sept. 26. One of the earliest moves this year, the decision helped accelerate a coaching cycle that has already become one of the busiest in college football history.
“Everything was taken into account,” Benko said this week as he reflected on the move. “A lot of times, people think there's a flashpoint. Really, it's a continuous examination.”
That day, Georgia Southern became the third opening in the FBS, joining UConn and Southern California. Less than two months later, 12 coaches have either been fired or resigned. Three schools have already found a replacement, including Georgia Southern.
Benko had never conducted a midseason search, but he landed on Clay Helton in early November, making Helton the first coach hired during this cycle. Helton had been fired by USC seven weeks earlier.
“We got in and got out,” Benko said.
The coaching carousel has likely never spun so fast so early. While midseason firings have become more common over the years, seven FBS jobs opened before November, including the post at LSU.
Then within the past week, Washington fired Jimmy Lake, Virginia Tech parted with Justin Fuente and Butch Davis said he won’t return at FIU. There are nine openings, and there will almost certainly be more after the end of the regular season next weekend, when the post-Thanksgiving rush typically begins.
Firings in college football have existed for as long as the sport itself. Even midseason changes happened before. Arkansas fired Jack Crowe one game into the 1992 season. Florida fired Ron Zook in the midst of his third season in 2004. Nine years later, USC left Lane Kiffin on the tarmac in September. But until a few years ago, midseason firings were a surprise — not the norm.
While schools make changes for a variety of reasons, people within the sport pointed to a few commonalities in the rise of midseason firings: financial investments that lead to impatience, desire for instant gratification, the creation of the early signing period and player movement in the transfer portal, which can make it difficult to search past mid-December without damaging the roster.
“In most cases, (athletic directors) would like to wait until the end of the season,” said Jeff Schemmel, the founder and president of College Sports Solutions and a former athletic director at San Diego State. “But the public pressure, the alumni pressure, the donor pressure — it's just a different world today.”
The implementation of the early signing period in 2017 changed the college football landscape. Prospects used to sign in February. Now they can sign in mid-December, and most of them do.
“It is the signing period now,” outgoing LSU coach Ed Orgeron said.
Though athletic directors don’t want to rush into a multi-million-dollar decision that also affects their jobs, Benko said the early signing period “compressed the hiring cycle.”
Recruiting forms the foundation of any successful modern college football team. Ideally, athletic directors want to hire their next coach by early December so the new staff can finish the recruiting class.
The early signing period, which begins Dec. 15 this year, certainly contributed to the timing of the ouster at TCU. On the last day of October, athletic director Jeremiah Donati told coach Gary Patterson he intended to make a change at the end of a fourth straight underwhelming season.
Donati wanted to get a “head start” on the search because of recruiting, he later said in a news conference. He asked Patterson to coach through the end of the schedule. Patterson instead stepped down after 21 years at the school.
“The Dec. 15 deadline changes everything,” Donati said at the time. “With the old signing day of Feb. 2 or 3, it was different. You could get through a bowl season and you could kind of let this play out a little bit. But now that the Dec. 15 deadline — well, it’s not a deadline, but it really is when everyone signs — that just accelerates the process.”
Not everyone agrees with the notion. Making the announcement also lets prospects know what’s going on — but Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association and a former coach at UL-Monroe, says he believes having a new coach in place throughout the season could hurt recruiting efforts.
“It would be naive to think some of that doesn't have to do with the early signing,” Berry said, “and yet, you can make the argument too that if you have a really good class already committed that it might make it harder to let go of a coach if all of a sudden there was a really good class committed.”
Though the early signing period changed the college football calendar, athletic directors must ultimately try to make the correct hire, regardless of how long the decision takes. Millions of dollars are at stake. Contracts have become more and more lucrative.
LSU paid Orgeron a buyout of nearly nearly $17 million. As of Nov. 16, public FBS schools had agreed to pay more than $46 million in buyouts this year, according to USA Today, a sum that didn’t include private schools Southern Cal and TCU.
“You've got to get the right coach,” said Daniel Parker, who leads Parker Executive Search’s sports division, “no matter when you can hire them.”
LSU has experienced this before. It fired Les Miles four games into the 2016 season. Then it named Ed Orgeron the interim coach, then later hired him as the long-term coach, a position he held until LSU also fired him earlier this fall. Orgeron agreed to stay through the end of the season, which continues Saturday night against UL-Monroe as the Tigers try to reach bowl eligibility.
With so much activity already, experts expect more changes will occur after Thanksgiving. The FBS has averaged 22.9 job openings over the past decade. Parker said he has talked to athletic directors who are waiting until the end of the regular season. The cycle could then inch closer toward the NCAA record of 36 FBS head coaching changes in 1973.
Whether this flurry of midseason changes turns into a trend remains to be seen. Though the transfer portal and the early signing period will stay, Schemmel suspected the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the decisions for some athletic directors.
“I can't remember a year we've had two searches completed before Thanksgiving, before mid-November like this year,” said Parker, whose firm helped identify coaches for Georgia Southern and UConn. “But I think you've got to evaluate each year on its own basis. I wouldn't call it a trend. I don't think necessarily next year will be the same.”
At Georgia Southern, Benko found himself in a favorable position as one of the first schools searching for a new coach. He had a deep pool of candidates and plenty of time, allowing him to talk to everyone from NFL scouts to former players until he hired Helton.
Benko had helped with coaching searches as an administrator at Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State. Though he didn’t set a goal of finding a new coach so early, he felt lucky to avoid the rush that usually begins at the end of the regular season. Hiring a coach who could start immediately was an added bonus.
“Us going through the search early I think definitely benefited us, because anytime you have a lot of schools that have an open job, there's probably going to be a lot of cross-pollination of candidate pools, and there's also going to be a supply-and-demand issue,” Benko said. “I really like where we ended up."
While Georgia Southern completes the season under an interim coach, Helton has arrived on campus. He spends his days recruiting, observing practice and assembling his staff, Benko said. On game days, Helton meets fans and donors, waiting until his future team plays its final game. Once the season ends and Helton officially begins his tenure, Georgia Southern will have its next head coach.