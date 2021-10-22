LSU has a chance to win two straight games over ranked teams Saturday against No. 12 Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game.

1. Contain Matt Corral

Many have tried this season. Few have succeeded. As dynamic a quarterback as there is in the Southeastern Conference, redshirt junior Matt Corral has passed for 1,728 yards and rushed for another 450. With only one interception, Corral’s decision-making has been particularly impressive. Though coach Lane Kiffin tried to make Corral’s status seem murky this week, everyone expects him to play. LSU will have to contain him. Only Alabama has so far.

2. Maintain the run

LSU’s rushing offense opened up the past two weeks when the Tigers began using gap schemes. Florida hadn’t seen much of the concept while reviewing LSU’s previous games, and LSU called counter after counter. The Gators never adjusted. Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for a school-record 287 yards. Now that opposing teams have the scheme on tape, LSU may need to tweak its calls — or just dominate at the line of scrimmage.

3. Create more possessions

This looks like it’ll be a high-scoring game. Ole Miss has the No. 5 scoring offense in the country, and neither team has a stellar defense. So LSU will have to create takeaways to keep up. The Tigers did just that in their last three wins against Power 5 teams — Florida twice and Ole Miss once — by finishing a combined + 12 in turnover margin in those games with 11 interceptions.

4. Cut loose

What does LSU have to lose? The Tigers will play their first game since coach Ed Orgeron and the school reached a separation agreement. They’re two-score underdogs. They’re playing on the road. They’re fighting for bowl eligibility, not a national championship. They don’t have as much at stake as Ole Miss, which can still reach a premier bowl game. So they might as well play loose. Because even if they lose, the outlook of the season doesn’t change.