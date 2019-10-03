No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida
2:30 p.m., CBS
For the third consecutive Saturday, Auburn will face a quality SEC opponent after taking care of Texas A&M and Mississippi State. LSU fans will surely be interested in this one with the Tigers facing Florida in a week's time and Auburn coming to Baton Rouge two weeks after that.
No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan
11 a.m., Fox
Did Michigan fix its ailing offense with a 52-0 rout of Rutgers last week? It wasn't the test Jim Harbaugh's team needed after that beating it took from Wisconsin one week earlier, but the Wolverines needed something to feel good about going into its matchup with with unbeaten Iowa.
No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State
6:30 p.m., ABC
Undefeated Ohio State has outscored its five opponents by 262-43 with just one foe putting more than 10 points on the scoreboard. Both feature stingy defenses, so Michigan State will lean on that group to keep OSU from getting out to a big lead as it has done all season long.
Baylor at Kansas State
2:30 p.m., ESPN2
This one features two evenly-matched teams in all phases with both averaging more than 35 points while giving up around 16 points each. K-State's setback to Oklahoma State last week spoiled what would have been a battle of unbeatens, but it could be interesting nonetheless.
Tulane at Army
11 a.m., CBSSN
Two teams that were doormats a few seasons ago meet on the banks of the picturesque Hudson River sporting 3-1 records. Their only losses were to top-10 teams as Tulane fell at Auburn 24-6 and Army gave Michigan all it wanted in the Big House before falling 24-21 in double overtime.
