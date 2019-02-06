Devonta Lee and Ishmael Sopsher

Amite recruits Devonta Lee and Ishmael Sopsher.

A pair of highly touted prospects out of Amite went opposite directions when picking schools Wednesday.

WR Devonta Lee signed with in-state LSU while coveted DT Ishmael Sopsher elected to attend Alabama. Lee and Sopsher announced their decisions live on ESPN2.

Can't see video below? Click here.

247Sports ranks Lee as the 166th prospect in the 2019 class, the No. 8 ATH and the 10th best Louisiana prospect.

Entering the day, Sopsher was one the highest rated unsigned players nationally in the 2019 class and a top three player out of Louisiana, according to most recruiting services.

The recruiting loss comes as a major blow to an otherwise standout crop for the Tigers. Meanwhile, Alabama continues to show its dominance on the recruiting trail, particularly at both the offensive and defensive line positions.

This story will be updated.

