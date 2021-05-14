LSU and Alabama, two teams on the NCAA tournament bubble, continue a weekend series Saturday afternoon. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

THE GAME

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

Alex Box Stadium TV: SEC Network

SEC Network ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

SECN+ and Watch ESPN RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LIVE UPDATES

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Can't see the feed below? Click here.

MORE INFO

RANKINGS: LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. RECORDS: LSU is 31-18 overall, 10-15 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 28-18, 11-13.

LSU is 31-18 overall, 10-15 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 28-18, 11-13. LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-1, 4.52 ERA, 69.2 IP, 13 BB, 64 SO); UA – Jr. RHP Dylan Smith (1-6, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 17 BB, 93 SO)

LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-1, 4.52 ERA, 69.2 IP, 13 BB, 64 SO); UA – Jr. RHP Dylan Smith (1-6, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 17 BB, 93 SO) WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU needs to avoid Alabama's closer. Junior right-hander Chase Lee is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA and six saves in 17 appearances this season, and he has recorded 39 strikeouts over 28 innings. LSU has a propensity for comebacks, but Lee would be tough to beat. The Tigers would be well suited trying to build a lead against Smith, who allowed five runs to Vanderbilt in his last start. Smith is a challenge, though. He hadn't allowed more than five runs in a start this year until he faced the Commodores.

LSU won't be potential NCAA baseball regional host; Louisiana Tech in running for coveted spot The NCAA announced its 20 potential regional sites Friday morning, and Louisiana Tech was selected as a possible host. LSU was not.

Landon Marceaux escapes and LSU baseball stays hot with tight win over Alabama Paul Mainieri stood on the edge of the dugout and clapped his hands. Landon Marceaux, no longer able to control the outcome of LSU’s game, sat…