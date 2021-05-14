LSU and Alabama, two teams on the NCAA tournament bubble, continue a weekend series Saturday afternoon. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
THE GAME
- WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
- WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
- TV: SEC Network
- ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
- RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
MORE INFO
- RANKINGS: LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
- RECORDS: LSU is 31-18 overall, 10-15 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 28-18, 11-13.
- LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-1, 4.52 ERA, 69.2 IP, 13 BB, 64 SO); UA – Jr. RHP Dylan Smith (1-6, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 17 BB, 93 SO)
- WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU needs to avoid Alabama's closer. Junior right-hander Chase Lee is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA and six saves in 17 appearances this season, and he has recorded 39 strikeouts over 28 innings. LSU has a propensity for comebacks, but Lee would be tough to beat. The Tigers would be well suited trying to build a lead against Smith, who allowed five runs to Vanderbilt in his last start. Smith is a challenge, though. He hadn't allowed more than five runs in a start this year until he faced the Commodores.
