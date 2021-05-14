BR.alabamalsu.051521 10 mw.JPG
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo (20) frames a pitch behind Alabama center fielder Caden Rose (7), Friday, May 14, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

LSU and Alabama, two teams on the NCAA tournament bubble, continue a weekend series Saturday afternoon. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

THE GAME

  • WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday
  • WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
  • TV: SEC Network
  • ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
  • RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

LIVE UPDATES

MORE INFO

  • RANKINGS: LSU and Alabama are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
  • RECORDS: LSU is 31-18 overall, 10-15 in the Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 28-18, 11-13.
  • LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (3-1, 4.52 ERA, 69.2 IP, 13 BB, 64 SO); UA – Jr. RHP Dylan Smith (1-6, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 17 BB, 93 SO)
  • WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU needs to avoid Alabama's closer. Junior right-hander Chase Lee is 6-0 with a 1.29 ERA and six saves in 17 appearances this season, and he has recorded 39 strikeouts over 28 innings. LSU has a propensity for comebacks, but Lee would be tough to beat. The Tigers would be well suited trying to build a lead against Smith, who allowed five runs to Vanderbilt in his last start. Smith is a challenge, though. He hadn't allowed more than five runs in a start this year until he faced the Commodores.

