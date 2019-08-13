A day after returning to LSU preseason camp after a prolonged absence, starting cornerback Kristian Fulton was missing once again from practice on Tuesday afternoon.
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior, who was named to CBS Sports' preseason All-America team, missed five consecutive practices last week and did not participate in LSU's first preseason scrimmage Saturday, coach Ed Orgeron said, because he was still recovering from the foot injury that kept him out of the final three games of the season and nearly all of spring football.
LSU's defense has been without three of its star players for most of the preseason, including unanimous All-American safety Grant Delpit and outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson.
Delpit has missed six straight practices, while Chaisson has missed seven.
"They're not playing yet," Orgeron said Saturday, addressing the statuses of Chaisson, Delpit and Fulton. "I think some of those guys are a little ways away. Some of those guys we may get maybe next week."
Two-sport true freshman defensive back Maurice Hampton missed his second straight practice. The football and baseball prospect has been practicing with a protective cast on his right wrist, which a source told The Advocate is due to a fractured hamate bone he suffered during the baseball season.
The defensive line, which was missing starting defensive ends Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan at times last week, practiced at full strength for the second straight day.
The battle at who will start alongside Michael Divinity at inside linebacker may have shown an early leader Tuesday. Jacob Phillips ran through drills with Divinity in the first team. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound junior started next to former All-American Devin White last season and recorded 87 total tackles.
Sophomore Damone Clark and junior Patrick Queen practiced with the second team at the two inside linebacker spots.
Edwards-Helaire missing
Projected starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed his first practice of the preseason on Tuesday. The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior rushed for 658 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, and the LSU coaches are planning on using his versatility in the passing game, much like New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
LSU senior running back Lanard Fournette practiced with the first team offense on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound St. Augustine High grad rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Senior wide receiver Derrick Dillon missed his second straight practice, and the 5-foot-11, 186-pound slot receiver has missed four out of the last five practices.
Dillon missed spring football after having offseason hip surgery, and he caught 22 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns as a slot receiver in 2018.
Fournette ran behind an offensive line that was missing three potential starters: junior left tackle Saahdiq Charles, sophomore left guard Chasen Hines and senior right guard Damien Lewis.
Senior tackle Badara Traore, who Orgeron has called the team's "third offensive tackle," returned to practice after missing Monday's.
Hines has missed four of the last five practices, recovering from the offseason surgery on his leg that kept him out of spring football. Lewis has missed two straight practice, and Charles missed his first practice of the preseason, although he spoke with the media at player availability earlier Tuesday.
Charles was wearing a splint on his index finger, which he said had been jammed.
True freshman center Charles Turner practiced for the second straight practice after missing five straight, and he wore a gold noncontact jersey on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will have met NCAA acclimatization requirements and be eligible to practice in full pads.
True freshman tackle Thomas Perry missed practice for the second straight day and has missed three of the last four.
The offensive line rotation in Tuesday's practice was as follows:
First team: LT Traore, LG Adrian Magee, C Lloyd Cushenberry, RG Donavaughn Campbell, RT Austin Deculus.
Second team: LT Dare Rosenthal, LG Michael Smith, C Turner, RG Kardell Thomas, RT Anthony Bradford.
Junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew has practiced in two straight practices after missing the beginning of preseason camp due to what Orgeron said was a summer injury.
True freshman linebacker Donte Starks has not yet arrived at preseason camp because of academic reasons, Orgeron said.
Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson has not yet practiced, either. Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said.