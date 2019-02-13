LSU's stunning 73-71 road victory over No. 5 Kentucky will largely be remembered for one of the greatest offensive plays in program history, but Tigers basketball coach Will Wade was singing the praises of his defense when asked about the game Wednesday morning.

While speaking on Off the Bench on 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge, Wade praised his team's defensive performance in the second half against Kentucky.

"It was maybe our best half defensively all season," Wade said.

LSU escaped Rupp Arena in Lexington Tuesday night with a dramatic comeback victory.

In the final seconds of the game, Tigers forward Kavell Bigby-Williams tipped in a missed shot to break the tied score.

The controversial final shot, which some argue should have been called goaltending, gave LSU one of its biggest wins in program history.

Wade called the final play a "scramble" and said LSU's execution was better than any play he could have called.

"In that situation you know it's gonna be a scramble," Wade said. "There was nothing I could have drawn up to get us a shot like that at the end."

You can listen to Wade's full interview here.