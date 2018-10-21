The top Louisiana football recruit of the 2020 class, Westgate High wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte, announced his commitment to LSU on Twitter Sunday night.

The report was first confirmed by 247Sports.

"Louisiana is my home," Boutte wrote. "And it will stay my home for the next chapter. I am officially committed to Louisiana State University."

Boutte is ranked the No. 11 wide receiver in the nation by 247Sports, and he is the No. 66 ranked player in the nation.

According to the report, Boutte made an unofficial visit to LSU on Saturday during LSU's 19-3 win over Mississippi State.

Boutte is LSU's fifth commitment for 2020.