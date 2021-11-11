SEC Power Rankings
As we head into the final three weekends of the regular season, the two teams that were expected to be at the top of the SEC have held their ground all season — and, as a result, are now sitting 1-2 in the CFP rankings. Even though Georgia and Alabama swapped spots when the Crimson Tide was knocked off by Texas A&M last month, the Bulldogs and Tide have pretty much held serve over the rest of the league. As the two leaders eye a potential showdown in the SEC championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 4, the rest of the league — minus Texas A&M, which still has a path to the title game — are trying to get bowl eligible or already are and are jockeying for a bigger reward down the line. Seven schools already have six victories, which is the minimum required to achieve bowl eligibility, and another six teams are one or two wins away from a postseason trip. Only Vanderbilt, which has won just two games, has been eliminated. That means the next three weekends bear watching with teams scrambling to get a chance at an extra game. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 9-0, 7-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 20
STORYLINE: After cruising through its first seven conference games, No. 1 Georgia will try to get through the league unscathed when it rolls into Neyland Stadium. The Bulldogs have shown few signs of weakness through their run to the top spot in the CFP rankings, so they have all the confidence they need to finish the job at Rocky Top.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 8-1, 5-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. New Mexico State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Alabama by 51
STORYLINE: This one doesn't seem fair at all with Alabama coming in as a hefty 51-point favorite over 1-8 New Mexico State. Spring games in Tuscaloosa are much more competitive than this, so the only question left is will the Tide cover that gigantic spread? ESPN's matchup predictor gives Bama a 99.9% chance of winning.
3. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 7-2, 4-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at Ole Miss, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 2½
STORYLINE: It has been quite a month for the Aggies, who had every reason to hang their heads after a stunning loss to Mississippi State at home on Oct. 2. They still have a chance to win the West, but they have to take out Ole Miss first to have any chance of getting to Atlanta for a chance at upending Georgia and shocking the world.
4. OLE MISS
RECORD: 7-2, 3-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 2½
STORYLINE: Ole Miss could be eyeing a very nice bowl destination with a win over No. 11 Texas A&M. The 15th-ranked Rebels' final two games are against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, so there's a real opportunity for them to go 10-2 — if they can beat Texas A&M in what has turned into a huge game for both teams late in the season.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-3, 3-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Mississippi State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 5½
STORYLINE: It seems like Auburn has been fighting for its life all season. The Tigers nearly lost to Georgia State and LSU, then lost to Georgia. Wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss were followed by a lackluster setback at A&M. Three challenging games that will define their season remain against State, South Carolina and Alabama.
6. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 6-3, 2-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 3
STORYLINE: Arkansas has seemingly righted the ship after a midseason slump that saw the Razorbacks drop three games in a row. Already bowl-eligible, they still have to play Alabama next week. But with winnable games against LSU and Missouri left, they could get to eight wins and punch their ticket for a much better bowl.
7. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 5-4, 3-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 20
STORYLINE: First-year coach Josh Heupel and the Volunteers have been scuffling from the get-go, but have made some nice strides as of late. Beating Kentucky last week was obviously a big deal, but it's going to take that effort — and some more — to bring down the nation's No. 1 this week. It won't be easy, but they're at home.
8. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 5-4, 3-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Auburn by 5½
STORYLINE: State fell just short in its bid to gain bowl eligibility last week at Arkansas and the Bulldogs are in another tough spot this week at Auburn. State has been erratic at times, but Mike Leach's offense has shown an ability to get on a roll. They'll need it against an Auburn defense that allows less than 20 points a game.
9. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 6-3, 4-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Kentucky by 21
STORYLINE: It's hard to believe that it's been just more than a month since Kentucky waxed LSU and jumped to 11th in the polls with a 6-0 record. Mark Stoops' team hasn't won since, however, with a three-game losing streak leading to a freefall from the rankings. It'll get rough if the Wildcats can't brush aside Vanderbilt.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 5-4, 2-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: at Missouri, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Pick 'em
STORYLINE: South Carolina secured the biggest win of rookie coach Shane Beamer's short tenure last week when the Gamecocks destroyed Florida. But South Carolina has alternated wins and losses the past six weeks, so it will try to break that trend against a Missouri team that has followed a similar pattern for the past five weeks.
11. LSU
RECORD: 4-5, 2-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: vs. Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Arkansas by 3
STORYLINE: With the number of games dwindling nearly as fast as the number of players that are available to him, Ed Orgeron is still trying to get his team to a bowl. The Tigers looked good enough to achieve that goal with a narrow loss to Alabama, but they still must secure two wins over the next three weeks to make it happen.
12. FLORIDA
RECORD: 4-5, 2-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Samford, 11 a.m. Saturday
STREAMING: SEC Network+
LINE: No line
STORYLINE: The bottom has officially fallen out for Florida, which has lost four of its last five games. Not only is that an awful stretch by Florida standards, the only win in that time came in a 42-blasting of lowly Vanderbilt. The good news is the Gators finish with Samford, Missouri and Florida State — who have combined for 11 wins.
13. MISSOURI
RECORD: 4-5, 1-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. South Carolina, 3 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Pick 'em
STORYLINE: The first conference win of the season against Vanderbilt two weeks ago was offset by a huge loss against No. 1 Georgia last week. Still, Missouri has an eye on getting a bowl bid which the Tigers can take a step toward with a win over South Carolina. If they do, they'll need to beat Florida or Arkansas to be eligible.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-7, 0-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: vs. Kentucky, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Kentucky by 21
STORYLINE: With three weeks left in the season, Vanderbilt is the only one of the SEC's 14 schools to be eliminated from the bowl picture. It's been a tough go for first-year coach Clark Lea and the Commodores, but trying to finish strong is going to be even tougher for a team that averages a measly 14.9 points per game.
Lines by Caesars Sportsbook