Update 7:58 p.m.
LSU point guard Tremont Waters will missed his second consecutive game when the 13th-ranked Tigers host Texas A&M on Tuesday night.
Waters wasn't on the floor with his LSU teammates for early wamups about an hour before tipoff and came out just a couple of minutes before they returned to their locker room.
Waters also sat out Saturday's overtime win against Tennessee because of an undisclosed illness.
Waters was in in warmup gear about 50 minutes before the game and sat on the A&M bench to watch his teammates stretch and get shots up.
When they returned to the locker room, he followed them.
Waters then stood under the goal when LSU took part in final warmups for the 8 p.m. contest with A&M.
LSU coach Will Wade said after the Tennessee game that Waters was day-to-day.
In his Monday news conference prior to practice, Wade said Waters "was progressing" but still didn't know if he would be able to go against A&M.
Original story
