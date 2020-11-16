As expected, the LSU basketball team picked up its third recruit of the early signing period Monday night when it received papers from four-star forward Alex Fudge of Jacksonville, Florida.
Fudge, who plays for Robert E. Lee High, signed after his team's game Monday night, joining four-star center Jerrell Colbert of Houston High in Germantown, Tennessee, and three-star guard Brandon Murray of IMG Academy in Florida in Will Wade's 2021 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-8, 175-pound Fudge is the highest-rated player in the Tigers' signing class so far, coming in at No. 44 on the 247 Sports composite listing.
He ranks eighth at his position nationally and is rated the eighth-best player in Florida after averaging 16.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.3 assists in leading his team to a 23-5 record as a junior last season.
Fudge chose LSU over Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Central Florida and USC. He plans to enroll at LSU in January and redshirt this season.
Fudge, who has family in the Lafayette area, has a seven-foot wingspan.
LSU, which also has a fourth signee in three-star center Bradley Ezewiro, now has the No. 11 recruiting class in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247 Sports composite listing.
Ezewiro, a California native, signed with LSU last fall out of national prep basketball power Oak Hill Academy but decided to attend a prep school this season.
Ezewiro, who counts in the 2020 class, is expected to return to LSU next June.