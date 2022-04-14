LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon added another piece to his roster for next season with the signing of former North Carolina State guard Cam Hayes.
The school officially received signed transfer papers Thursday form Hayes, who announced on his Twitter account last Friday that he had committed to LSU.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Greensboro, North Carolina, Hayes has played the past two seasons for NC State and will be a junior for the 2022-23 season.
Hayes averaged 7.0 points and 2.1 assists last season. He was the fifth-leading scorer for the Wolfpack while playing in all 34 games with 13 starts.
He had 25 made 3-point baskets and recorded 25 steals in averaging 21.1 minutes a game.
Hayes produced a season-high 16 points against North Carolina on Feb. 26 and Richmond on Dec. 17 and scored 15 against Louisville on Dec. 4. He also had three games with five assists.
“Cam is a versatile and experienced guard who will have an immediate impact on our program," McMahon said in a news release. "We love his quickness, playmaking skills, and his ability to score the ball at the guard position."
A four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Hayes started 14 of 23 games as a freshman and averaged 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
Hayes, who prepped at Greensboro Day School, was the No. 73 overall recruit in the 2020 class as the 13th-best point guard and No. 3 player in North Carolina, according to the 247Sports composite listing.
McMahon previously received papers from guards Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, both of whom played for him at Murray State, and forward/center Kendal Coleman of Northwestern State.
Center Corneilous Williams became McMahon's first signee of the spring signing period Wednesday.
Also, forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams have announced that they will return to LSU after putting their names in the transfer portal following the firing of coach Will Wade last month.