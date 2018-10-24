LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that it's unlikely that starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips will move positions to fill in for Devin White, who will miss the first half of the Alabama game after being ejected for targeting against Mississippi State.

White plays the "Rover," one of two inside linebackers in LSU's 3-4 defensive scheme, and Phillips usually plays opposite White. White also makes the defensive play calls.

Orgeron said during Wednesday's weekly SEC coaches teleconference that the LSU coaching staff "talked about" how to fill in for the temporary absence of White, and it's likely that backup linebackers Micah Baskerville or Patrick Queen will fill in for White and they'll give Phillips play-calling duties.

"Obviously, we're going to look at several options," Orgeron said. "But it's probably going to be Patrick or Micah (at Rover). It's probably going to come down to that."

"Jacob can take over the calls and the checks because he's been there most of the time."

White has started in all eight games this season, and Queen, a 6-foot-2, 232-pound sophomore, has rotated in every game, recording 13 total tackles.

Baskerville, a 6-foot-2, 233-pound true freshman, started in place of Phillips in LSU's 27-19 loss to Florida on Oct. 6, and he's played in five games with 18 total tackles.

LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.