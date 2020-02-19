For almost 20 minutes on a Tuesday night last March, LSU baseball players huddled together in shallow right field at Alex Box Stadium. They had lost 2-0 to McNeese State, one of five losses in midweek games last season, the second-most in one year under coach Paul Mainieri.

In the middle of the players-only meeting, senior pitcher Clay Moffitt hit himself in the head. Fellow upperclassmen stressed playing for LSU came with expectations of excellence. They had not met their standard.

Six weeks later, the players gathered in the back of the dugout, underneath an awning and out of sight. They were losing another midweek game, this time to Louisiana Tech. The players tried to find energy, but the meeting created little change. Using the back of its bullpen, LSU lost 12-1.

"We came out sluggish," shortstop Josh Smith said at the time. "It's kind of embarrassing, honestly."

LSU finished the season 9-5 in midweek games. The Tigers struggled against some of their in-state opponents, continuing a recent trend.

The last four years, LSU’s record has declined in midweek games. The Tigers averaged a 13-2 record against their midweek opponents from 2008-2015. They went undefeated in 2012 and 2013, achieving the first undefeated record in midweek games in school history.

LSU has won fewer midweek games per season since it went to the College World Series in 2015, averaging 9.25 wins per year. The decrease in success has angered fans. Mainieri heard complaints that LSU didn't seriously approach its midweek opponents.

“There's nothing further from the truth,” Mainieri said.

But as LSU plays its second midweek game this season Wednesday night at Nicholls — the Tigers beat Southern on Tuesday — do the midweek games provide an indicator of LSU’s postseason destination?

The first three years LSU reached the College World Series in Mainieri’s tenure, the Tigers went 55-7 in their midweek games. They also finished 12-2 in 2011, a year LSU missed the NCAA tournament.

In 2017, when LSU finished runner-up for the national championship, it had its worst record, 8-6, in midweek games under Mainieri. They dominated their conference schedule, won the Southeastern Conference tournament and rolled until the finals of the College World Series.

And though LSU went 10-4 in midweek games in 2018, it didn’t host an NCAA regional like the Tigers did last season, when they lost five midweek games.

Though the games between weekend series may not decide LSU’s season, they still matter. LSU wants to win all of them. However, midweek games have become more difficult as talent increases across college baseball.

Beginning with the 2009 season, the NCAA limited roster sizes and restricted the number of players on scholarship. The new rules prevented teams from carrying more than 35 players. Some teams under former LSU coach Skip Bertman had 40 to 45 players.

The NCAA also mandated no scholarship player could receive less than 25% of a full scholarship. Before the rule change, coaches could divide their 11.7 scholarships however they wanted. The changes created parity.

“A lot of players that would have come to LSU are now going to other schools in the state, which strengthens their teams,” Mainieri said. “All those teams in the state have gotten better.”

Redshirt junior Eric Walker saw the rise in competition first-hand. He started in the weekend rotation his freshman year, then he pitched midweek games last season before settling in as LSU’s third starter.

“They're talented," Walker said. "You can't take it for granted.”

The past two seasons, as LSU finished 19-9 in midweek games, injuries plagued its pitching staff. With fewer pitchers available, the Tigers pieced together midweek games to save their best arms for weekend series. Sometimes, one bad outing lost the game.

“If you have nine guys pitching one inning, all it takes is one guy to have their C game and they get hit around a little bit,” Walker said. “You look up and eight guys threw great but one didn't. That goes into it.”

And then there’s the nature of baseball, a sport defined by failure. Players strikeout and still bat .300. Bloop hits fall in the small gaps between players. Teams lose without destroying their championship pursuits.

Though the outcome of midweek games will not determine LSU's postseason destination, LSU wants to perform better this season. Since fall practice, senior pitcher Matthew Beck said LSU has emphasized completing the schedule one day at a time.

Between the emotional highs of weekend series, LSU doesn’t want to come out sluggish during its midweek games.

“Those teams are good,” junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera said. “That's the fun part about baseball. Anybody can win on any given day.”