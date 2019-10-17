BR.lsufloridamain0538.101319 bf.jpg
LSU football team members get together for a pregame traditon at the end of warmups before the first half of LSU's football game against Florida at Tiger Stadium Saturday Oct. 12, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

It wasn't just the LSU football team that was hungry when the Florida Gators came to Tiger Stadium.

LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said the school set a concession sales record with $1.175 million in gross sales in general seating areas only.

Here's a breakdown of some of the sales:

The total doesn't include sales premium areas (clubs and suites), which are serviced by a different vendor than the general seating areas.

The game was a sellout with an announced attendance of 102,321.

LSU plays at Mississippi State on Saturday and returns home in two weeks for a potential top-10 matchup against Auburn.

