It wasn't just the LSU football team that was hungry when the Florida Gators came to Tiger Stadium.
LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson said the school set a concession sales record with $1.175 million in gross sales in general seating areas only.
Here's a breakdown of some of the sales:
The total doesn't include sales premium areas (clubs and suites), which are serviced by a different vendor than the general seating areas.
The game was a sellout with an announced attendance of 102,321.
LSU plays at Mississippi State on Saturday and returns home in two weeks for a potential top-10 matchup against Auburn.