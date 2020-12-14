Recruiting isn’t always patient, recruiting isn’t always kind. There’s plenty of envy, of boasting, of pride. Teams and players hope not to dishonor others, but they’re usually self-seeking, sometimes angered behind the scenes, and writers and pundits alike keep the records of the wrongs.
Recruiting is built to protect programs from falling away, from losing hope, to persevere.
Teams can’t afford to fail. Not even in the middle of a pandemic, which has thrust the NCAA’s early signing period — which begins Wednesday and ends Friday — smack dab in the middle of a game week.
Normally, coaches would’ve spent these past few weeks on the road, locking down commitments, fighting off suitors and securing signatures for letters of intentions.
Instead, teams across the Football Bowl Subdivision have been finishing off games postponed by the spread of coronavirus. There’ll be more make-up games this weekend — including LSU’s season finale at home against Ole Miss — plus the conference championship games for every major college league.
How can coaches juggle signing day and preparing for a game?
“Just always have the phone in your pocket,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. “I’m always available. We’re talking to parents all the time. We’re talking to players all the time.”
This is allowed. Since the pandemic has nixed any in-person visits, coaching staffs have been permitted to call recruits as much as they want. In a week that also has a game, Orgeron said, "you gotta balance your time" and "everybody's dealing with the same thing."
It also creates the unique situation where recruits will officially decide where they'll sign almost immediately after watching the football teams they're choosing between.
As of press time, 19 players have committed to LSU — a 2021 recruiting class that ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports, and third in the Southeastern Conference.
Orgeron said he expects a minimum of 15 players to sign this week, a maximum of 20, and that, although his staff felt they were on solid ground with their recruits before the Florida game, LSU's stunning upset "does help."
LSU's season was spiraling downward. The Tigers lost by double digits in embarrassing losses to both Texas A&M and Alabama, and they were pegged as a three-score underdog to Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask and a then-ranked No. 6 Gators football program that was chasing its first College Football Playoff berth.
Then one of the largest upsets in LSU's history happened. Thanks to inspired play by young LSU players. Thanks to Florida mistakes. Thanks to a shoe.
All of it happened on prime-time national television, for all recruits to see.
"I think it was huge," Orgeron said. "I think it's reassurance. And obviously recruits have a short memory what you did yesterday, and they all watched the game. But, you know, they've been seeing the whole time all the freshmen we're playing, all the players that we lost."
LSU played with just 54 available scholarship players against Florida — one above the SEC's requirements. Some, like starting cornerback Derek Stingley, were injured. Some, like starting linebacker Micah Baskerville, missed the trip due to separate issues like illness.
LSU has also had seven players opt out since the beginning of the season, with nine players entering the NCAA transfer portal. When star tight end Arik Gilbert opted out and left the team last week — a true freshman whose future with LSU remains unannounced — the news highlighted the unrest that was happening behind the scenes.
Subsequently, LSU has used 22 first-time starters this season, and 19 true freshmen have played in at least one game.
Orgeron has used this fact as a selling point to recruits: there are open spots available to immediately compete for playing time. He noted how 28 freshmen and sophomores played against Florida, and how every point was scored by either a freshman or a sophomore.
Half of the starters LSU fielded in its upset at Florida were sophomores and freshmen. Seven sophomores. Four freshmen.
Max Johnson, a true freshman, was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week in his first career start, when he completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
Kayshon Boutte, another true freshman, was Johnson's main target, and he led the Tigers with five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Eli Ricks, yet another true freshman, intercepted Trask in the second quarter and returned it 68 yards for a touchdown that gave LSU a 14-7 lead.
BJ Ojulari, (you guessed it) a true freshman, recovered a sack fumble just before halftime that produced a field goal and a 24-17 lead.
Tre Bradford, (OK fine, one more) a true freshman, caught a four-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to set LSU ahead 34-31 in the fourth quarter.
Then, with heavy fog clouding his vision, Cade York, a sophomore, kicked the game-winning, 57-yard field goal — the longest kick in LSU history.
"For next year," Orgeron said, "we should have a very strong team, a very strong nucleus along with this recruiting class we're going to have this year."
Orgeron has called last year's recruiting haul — a class that ranked fourth nationally, per 247Sports — "the best freshman class I recruited. The best I've seen in a long time."
Gilbert, last year's Gatorade National Player of the Year, was a key part of that class, and Orgeron has said he expects him to eventually return to the team.
There will likely be significant departures following this season with the team's upperclassmen. Some, like wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall, have high NFL draft stock that they can't feasibly pass up. Orgeron is re-recruiting others, like center Liam Shanahan and right tackle Austin Deculus, who can return next season due to NCAA waivers even though they are seniors.
However much Orgeron succeeds in convincing upperclassmen to stay, the fifth-year head coach is confident in the youth that showed their strength against Florida.
"I think we're all going to learn from having a week like we had last week where some teams or some men would have crumbled," Orgeron said. "And we decided to get stronger and fight. We stood up and we fought. And that's what I want this team to learn: that any time in life you face adversity, you gotta stand up and fight. You can't crumble. And good things are going to happen."