You can add Marlon Taylor's name to the list of LSU's early entrants for the NBA draft.
The NBA late Tuesday night announced 233 early entry players — including 175 collegians and 58 international players — had declared for the draft by Sunday night's deadline to do so.
Taylor, a 6-foot-5 guard, is the sixth and final LSU player to put his name in.
The former junior-college standout joins guards Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart and forwards Naz Reid and Emmitt Williams in declaring for the June 20 draft.
Players who requested an evaluation from the NBA undergraduate advisory committee can test the waters and still withdraw from the draft if they hire an NCAA-certified agent.
Under new NCAA rules, players are allowed to work out for NBA teams and also can have agents arrange workouts for them.
They can even have their transportation, lodging and meals for themselves and certain family members paid for by the agent without the student-athlete having to forego his remaining eligibility.
To do so, the player has to terminate the agent by the NCAA-imposed deadline of May 29, which is 10 days after the conclusion of the NBA combine workouts in Chicago.
Taylor, who played his first two seasons at Panola (Texas) Junior College, appeared in all 35 games this past season with 24 starts.
He averaged 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds, but was known for his leaping ability and high-flying dunks.
Much like Waters a year ago, Taylor is likely taking the opportunity to get feedback from league executives and scouts about what he needs to do to improve his game.