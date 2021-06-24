Two athlete with Louisiana ties advanced through the qualifying rounds of their respective events when the U.S. Olympic track trials resumed Thursday evening after a two-day break.
Aliyah Whisby, who competed for LSU this season, made it through in the long jump qualifying and Morgann LeLeux, a former UL star, advanced in the pole vault at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
Whisby had a best of 20 feet, 11¾ inches to finish 10th among the 12 athletes who advanced. She will compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team in the finals, which are scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
LeLeux was one of 10 vaulters who cleared 14-9 in the qualifying and easily advanced to the final, which will be held at 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
After passing at the opening height of 14-1¼, she cleared the bar at 14-5¼ on her second attempt. She got over on her first try at 14-9 before shutting it down because she was safely in the finals.
Former LSU star Sha'Carri Richardson, who made the U.S. team when she won the 100 meters on Saturday night, was going to be a heavy favorite to make it in the 200 meters as well.
But when the first round of the 200 was run Thursday night, Richardson wasn't around after opting out of the event earlier in the day.
That move means Richardson will concentrate on the open 100 as well as the 4x100-meter relay, which she will likely be a leading candidate to anchor.
Former LSU All-American Quincy Downing was well on his way to earning a spot in the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles late Thursday night before taking a tumble with 110 meters left.
Downing led his heat from the start, but his left foot clipped the eighth hurdle in the lane next to his and he crashed to the track — ending his hopes of an Olympic berth.