LSU's top pass rusher on the defensive line will return for another season.
Andre Anthony, LSU's starting defensive end, announced Sunday that he will return for the 2021 season. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound New Orleans native had just finished his senior year, but he will use an extra year of eligibility granted by an NCAA waiver due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anthony is LSU's fifth player to announce he's returning next season instead of entering the NFL draft, and he joins center Liam Shanahan and defensive tackle Neil Farrell as the third senior to take advantage of another season of eligibility.
"Another year to be great," Anthony tweeted Sunday. "So let's run it back, unfinished business."
Anthony's return is a significant boost for LSU's defensive line, and, along with the return of Ali Gaye, a junior college transfer, the Tigers will have both of their starting defensive ends returning for the 2021 season.
Anthony led the Tigers with 5½ sacks in 2020, and he was also ranked fourth on the team with 5½ tackles for loss. In 10 games, with eight starts, he totaled 24 tackles and had four quarterback hurries and a pass breakup.
LSU is still searching for a new defensive coordinator, since the university and Bo Pelini parted ways nearly two weeks ago, but whoever steps in will have a deep defensive line with the return of starters Anthony, Gaye and Farrell.
Defensive tackle Glen Logan, a senior who started in eight games, has not yet announced his decision.
Due to the returning players, LSU remains particularly deep on the defensive line, which saw promise with underclassmen defensive tackles Jaquelin Roy (two sacks, four tackles for loss) and Joseph Evans (a half sack, a half tackle for loss) plus true freshman defensive end BJ Ojulari, who had four sacks and five tackles for loss.