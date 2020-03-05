A week after the No. 5 LSU softball team stepped up in competition with a five-game West Coast road trip, the Tigers are taking a step back to get back to basics.
With no midweek game the focus is on the round-robin weekend with two games each against Campbell and Illinois. The Tigers play Campbell at 6 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Illinois State at 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
LSU (16-3) went 3-2 on the road trip and is looking to continue growing its inexperienced team in preparation for the Southeastern Conference opener next week at South Carolina.
“This is good to not have a midweek (game) this week,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “We get back to Tiger Park and play LSU softball. We get to spend a few days not worrying about who our competition is before prep mode for Campbell and Illinois State. It was good timing. Hopefully we can continue to build and learn and roll that into SEC play next week.”
The Tigers beat No. 25 Texas Tech, California and Colorado State and dropped games to No. 2 Washington and Loyola Marymount. The Tigers leaned on their pitching staff, which has the lowest ERA in the nation at 0.95. Shelby Wickersham leads the way with a 4-1 record and 28 strikeouts with a 0.25 ERA.
Georgia Clark is LSU’s top hitter with a .409 average, three homers and 13 RBIs, but it was senior center fielder Aliyah Andrews who broke out last week, going 9 for 17 and raising her average from .243 to .333.
“She played really well,” Torina said. “We all knew it was a matter of time for Aliyah. She’s too good to not produce, get hits, do the Aliyah thing. She didn’t just use her speed and the ground. She was able to swing for power, had some RBI numbers.”
Torina has an idea what to expect from Campbell (10-10). The Camels are coached by Sharonda McDonald, Torina’s best friend and an LSU assistant under her in 2013-14. Outfielder Destini England leads Campbell with a .392 batting average. The Camels' top pitcher is Georgeanna Barefoot (5-4, 1.97).
“I know they are going to be well coached and run well,” Torina said. “She was a great speed player in college. She has a nice staff with a lot of dimension. I expect them to compete to try to find any way they can to get an advantage. She played like I know they will play.”
Illinois State (9-9) is coached by Melinda Fischer, who has piled up 1,101 wins in her 35 seasons. The Cardinals are known for playing tough competition and have already gone against Michigan, Florida, Kentucky and Arizona State.
Designated player/pitcher Mack Leonard is batting .415 with six homers and 17 RBIs. Pitcher Morgan Day is 5-4 with 2.86 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.