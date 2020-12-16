The LSU men's basketball team will not play New Orleans tonight as scheduled due to SEC and NCAA coronavirus protocols.
LSU announced the postponements at 1 p.m., several hours ahead of the game.
The Tigers were set to host New Orleans at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU did not travel to Georgia last weekend as scheduled due to coronavirus contact tracing.
Coach Will Wade was absent from a Monday game against Sam Houston State after he tested positive for the coronavirus.