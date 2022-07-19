ATLANTA — His motor never stops, constantly churning as if exhaustion doesn’t affect him. It fuels him to push through linemen and past fatigue, an internal engine that causes havoc for offenses. When they get tired in the fourth quarter, Will Anderson looks fresh, and his technique matches his athletic gifts.

“Sometimes you think their defense would be out of it,” Mississippi State linebacker Nathaniel Watson said, “and he makes play after play after play.”

Anderson’s abilities made him one of the most disruptive forces in the country last season. As a sophomore, the outside linebacker led the nation with 34.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. He also recorded 102 tackles, and somehow the stat sheet didn’t fully capture his impact.

Offensive lines had to account for Anderson on every play, often shifting to his side and using double-teams. Even that didn’t neutralize him. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the top defensive player in the country.

But another award slipped out of Anderson’s lengthy reach. The Heisman Trophy went to his teammate, sophomore quarterback Bryce Young. The other finalists were Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Anderson finished fifth.

“If you have one of those seasons, I think you should be a Heisman finalist,” Watson said. “He should have been a Heisman finalist in my opinion, but I can't make those decisions. He's most definitely Heisman material.”

No strictly defensive player has ever won the award. If anyone can, consider Anderson. He returned for likely his final year as the top defensive player in the country, and though July favorites rarely turn into winter winners, Anderson should put himself in contention.

Easing into his Heisman campaign Tuesday at Southeastern Conference media days, Anderson told ESPN he wants to change biases around the award that lean toward offensive playmakers.

“It’s something to think about,” Anderson said later, “but we got team goals that we’ve got to take care of first.”

Anderson will have to surpass the gaudy stats posted by modern quarterbacks, including his own teammate. The numbers let voters easily see how offensive players control the game. Even in a year defined by defenses, quarterbacks dominated the voting last season. Young won far and away with 2,311 total points. Anderson received the third-most first-place votes with 31.

A player’s effect is less obvious on the other side of the ball. Charles Woodson won the Heisman as a defensive back in 1997, but he contributed on special teams and at wide receiver. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got close. Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu made it to the ceremony. Linebacker Manti Te'o came in second in 2012. Until Hutchinson, no one else finished higher than fourth.

“Defensive players are trying to step in and make sure that's not just an offensive award, that it is a defensive award as well,” Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle said. “We have Will Anderson there last year. Who says he can't win it this year? He has all the abilities to win it this year."

He'll try. This offseason, Anderson honed his pass rush moves by watching NFL pros Nick Bosa and Von Miller. He worked on the long arm technique to separate himself from offensive linemen. He also added muscle. Anderson weighs a lean 250 pounds now, filling a suit he wore for the Nagurski ceremony last year.

“I’m surprised I can still fit in it,” he said. “I was a little nervous at first. I’m barely getting through it right now.”

With Anderson and Young, Alabama has two of the best players in the country regardless of position. They’ll carry a team trying to improve the offensive line, replace multiple wide receivers and reload at cornerback as the Crimson Tide aim for another national championship.

“I don't like to compare players,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said, “but to have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don't recall ever having a circumstance like that.”

Anderson wants the title more than anything, but every year, he writes down individual goals. He keeps one copy on his phone and another laminated on his nightstand. When the season ends, Anderson checks off what he accomplished.

This year, one of them is to compete for the Heisman.