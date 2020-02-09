AUBURN, Ala. — If you think a loss is a loss, that they’re all the same, think again.

It’s true they count the same in the standings, but some are harder to take than others.

Just ask Will Wade, who experienced both ends of it in less than three days in a week.

His LSU basketball team’s 99-90 loss to Vanderbilt, which had yet to win an SEC game before Wednesday night, was disappointing, to be sure.

Conversely, Saturday’s 91-90 overtime setback at Auburn hurt bad.

Even though No. 18 LSU was 8-0 and the Southeastern Conference leader by two games before slipping against Vanderbilt, which was 0-8 and had lost 26 league games in a row, falling to 11th-ranked Auburn stung a lot more.

Auburn was on the ropes for much of the game, trailing by as many as 15 points in the first half and 14 in the second half and by eight with 1:26 to play in regulation.

But it rallied with 11 points in the final 67 seconds to force overtime, then shot out to a seven-point lead twice before LSU roared back to take the lead only to lose on a 12-foot floater in the lane by J’Von McCormick with 0.1 seconds to play.

In Wade’s eyes, they don’t get much tougher considering the quality of the opponent and the fact his team held its own for 38½ minutes in front of a sellout crowd of 9,121 that’s seated closer to the court than in any other SEC arena.

“Oh yeah, this one’s tough,” he said in the hallway outside his locker room while a huge celebration continued out in Auburn Arena. “It hurts much more, but we’ve got to move forward.”

Indeed. A week that began with the possibility of LSU winning road games at Vanderbilt and Auburn and holding at least a two-game lead over Kentucky and a three-game edge over Auburn with eight games left ended with a tremendous thud.

As a result, LSU, Auburn and Kentucky are tied for first with 8-2 marks.

A victory Saturday would have helped LSU erase the bitter taste that remained from the unexpected loss at Vanderbilt, a game that was still winnable late despite the absence of the Tigers’ defense.

But on their way to a bounce-back win, after playing solid defense for 38-plus minutes and holding Auburn to 63 points, it got away when Bruce Pearl’s team made 10 of its final 12 field-goal attempts in regulation and overtime — with seven made 3-point baskets.

All told, eight 3s came after LSU took an 11-point lead on a 3-pointer by Marlon Taylor with 7:17 to play. LSU also had three turnovers and two missed free throws — the latter coming on the front end of a one-and-one with 41.5 seconds left — in its meltdown.

“It was tough, the crowd got into it and they started making 3s,” Wade said after Auburn drained 18 shots from deep for the game. “Then, the turnovers we had at the end of the game … we’re going to kick ourselves when we go back and watch the film.”

Wade also pointed a finger at himself, saying he should have called a timeout after Samir Doughty tied the game with 20.5 seconds remaining in regulation.

Instead, LSU took the ball down the floor and Skylar Mays, who tied his career high with 30 points, took a long 3-pointer with 5 seconds left that failed to find the mark.

The only good to come out of it, Wade noted, was his team went toe-to-toe with Auburn in a hostile environment and is still in first place going into Tuesday night’s home game with Missouri.

“We played a lot better today and I can live with that,” he said. “We played a lot better … we were ready to go today, we just couldn’t get it done in the end.

“We just have to be a little bit better. I’m as down as anybody, but we’re still tied for first place. It’s an eight-game race to see who can win.”