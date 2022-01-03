The Southeastern Conference schedule-maker didn’t do the LSU basketball team any favors when it had the Tigers play at Auburn in its league opener last Wednesday.

At least Will Wade’s team had five days to regroup for its next opponent, which, to no one’s surprise, is no bargain either.

Following a 70-55 road loss to Auburn, which moved up two spots to ninth in the new Associated Press and coaches’ polls released Monday, No. 21 LSU has to face No. 16 Kentucky in its SEC home opener at 6 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN).

After taking a hit from Auburn’s 1-2 punch of Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler and dropping five spots in the both polls, the Tigers will go against a wave of Kentucky stars.

Led by 6-foot-9, 255-pound rebounding machine Oscar Tshiebwe, a West Virginia transfer who already has four 20-rebound games, John Calipari will run guards Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington and Kellan Grady and forward Keion Brooks at the Tigers.

Wade was quick Monday to point out what LSU (12-1, 0-1 SEC) will go against when Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) comes in having won its past four games by at least 27 points.

The lion’s share of his team’s attention will have to go to Tshiebwe, who averages 14.5 points and a nation’s-best 15.2 rebounds with a Rupp Arena-record 28 rebounds against Western Kentucky on Dec. 22.

Wade pointed out that Tshiebwe leads the nation in averaging 5.7 offensive rebounds and is second with 9.5 defensive rebounds.

“He averages six offensive rebounds a game and I have only two players that average six (total) rebounds a game.” Wade said. “He sets up at the front of the rim and he’s physical. He just eats up every basketball at the front of the rim.”

Tshiebwe is the reason Kentucky is the national leader in rebounding margin with the Wildcats getting 16.9 more per game than their opponents.

“Oscar’s just big and physical,” Wade said. “He just throws you out of the way and goes and gets the ball, and then finishes at the front of the rim.”

Washington, a guard, is a three-time SEC freshman of the week who averages 14.5 points a game and Wheeler, a 5-9 dynamo who ranks third in Division I with 7.8 assists per game to go with an 11.3 scoring average, had the first triple-double in Georgia history against LSU last season when he played for the Bulldogs.

Grady, who’s buried 50% of his 3-point attempts, averages a team-best 18.0 points and Brooks is a fifth double-digit scorer who gets 10.3 points per game.

“It’s a big, big challenge for us,” Wade said. “They’re extremely physical, and, obviously, they’re well-coached by coach Cal. So, it’ll be a big challenge.

“They’re the most physical team we’ve played all year,” he said. “They are physical, physical, physical — especially down low.”

As far as his own team is concerned, Wade said the Tigers have been working on perimeter shooting.

LSU started the Auburn game with 13 of its first 18 shots being hoisted from beyond the 3-point arc.

“I told our team we’re 294th in the country in 3-point percentage, so why the hell do we take 13 3s on our first 18 shots?” he said.

“We usually give guys a lot of freedom and I’ve curtailed some of that in some of these workouts. We’ll be a little bit more selective in our 3-point shots.”