Notes on a golf scorecard while looking out at the rain and thinking about how many golf balls I’m not losing by not being able to play …
… Not being able to play is where the Miami Marlins and three other teams caught in their collateral damage found themselves Monday after news broke that 12 Marlins players and two coaches had tested positive for coronavirus.
Major league baseball looked like an uncoordinated non-athlete stumbling to first base to even get to start a stunted 60-game regular season.
Now the Marlins, and all of MLB, may have just been picked off.
Were players flaunting the protective measures set up by baseball when they weren’t at the ballpark? Were those protective measures enough? It hardly seems so when Marlins manager Don Mattingly revealed that the team knew four players had tested positive before Miami played Sunday’s road series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies. Now the Phillies, New York Yankees (next to play in Philly) and Baltimore Orioles (who were to open the series Monday at Miami) have had their seasons paused as well.
Professional baseball players and their owners have time and again come off as the most self-centered and selfish of all professional athletes. We had proof of that before they cobbled together this restart with all their financial haggling and now we probably have more proof with what could be referred to as nothing less than an outbreak. Whatever was the cause of this, the statement of Marlins CEO Derek Jeter that “the health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus” rings awfully hollow.
Still, other leagues have managed better. Soccer leagues in the U.S. and Europe managed to play again without major issues. The NBA and NHL have put their teams inside protective bubbles and though their regular seasons haven’t restarted, the early results look good — Clippers’ guard Lou Williams’ strip club trip (earning him a 10-day quarantine) aside.
But MLB was always going to be different with the insistence of playing a relatively normal series home and away. Now it may have all gone off the rails.
If there is any silver lining to this, and it’s a thin one, it is that this should serve as a cautionary tale for the NFL and college football. If this happened because Marlins’ players were behaving off the field like typically over-privileged pro athletes and weren’t being careful, I don’t have a lot of hope for football unless you can keep everyone in a bubble or under surveillance. I think you’re going to have to find a way to keep players and coaches from mixing with the public as much as possible.
More than soccer or the NBA, major league baseball looked like a trial balloon for what pro and college football are trying to attempt.
I hope that balloon hasn’t just burst.
… The careers of players like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy, filled with private planes and major championships, have skewed the public’s perspective on how meaningful one win can be for most players.
Players like former Tulane golfer Michael Thompson.
Thompson won the 3M Open on Sunday outside Minneapolis for his second PGA Tour win and first since the 2013 Honda Classic, a span of 2,702 days. It wasn’t a major title and it frankly came against the least stellar field since the tour resumed play in mid-June, most of the top players saving themselves for this week’s World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tennessee, and next week’s PGA Championship in San Francisco.
But it’s still a transformative victory for Thompson, who now is in at Memphis, and the PGA, and September’s U.S. Open because of his win, leaping from 151st to 39th in the FedExCup standings. He also gets an invitation to the 2021 Masters (this year’s field was frozen as it would have been in April) and exempt status on the tour through the 2022-23 season.
For most pro golfers, who have to earn their spot on tour every year, that exempt status is huge.
“It's job security for two more years,” Thompson said. “To have the opportunities to play in some of the bigger tournaments, to finish the year and put myself in a chance to make Atlanta (for the Tour Championship), I've never been in a better position, I think, than right now.”
Thompson, 35, played three seasons at Tulane before the program was wiped out in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. He finished at Alabama, counting himself as a Crimson Tide fan but still a New Orleans Saints fan as NFL teams go.
Now he should give golf fans in these parts one more player to root for.