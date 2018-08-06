The NCAA's decision regarding LSU junior cornerback Kristian Fulton's status could come as early as Thursday night or Friday morning, the Fulton family's attorney told The Advocate Monday afternoon.
Don Jackson, based in Alabama, said the case regarding Fulton's two-year suspension—for allegedly attempting to use another person's urine as his own in a drug test in February 2017—has essentially been reopened, and the incident will be reevaluated Thursday afternoon during a conference call.
Jackson said the hearing will focus on claims that the NCAA sample collector, Jason Shoemaker, "breached NCAA drug testing protocol," and that Fulton was suspended based on NCAA drug-testing bylaw 3.4, which "essentially regulates the identical conduct" as bylaw 3.3.
Bylaw 3.3 covers athletes that attempt "to alter the integrity of the collection process," which results in a one-year suspension, and bylaw 3.4 covers athletes who are "involved in a case of clearly observed tampering with an NCAA drug-test sample."
Jackson said he made a submission to the NCAA for a new hearing "four to six weeks ago."
Fulton was nationally ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in 2016 by 247Sports, and Ed Orgeron said Fulton "could start for us."
Sophomore corner Greedy Williams, a preseason All-American, said Monday that Fulton would be a "Top 5 corner" if he played.
Fulton is currently practicing with the team, and graduate transfer Terrence Alexander, sophomore Kary Vincent Jr., sophomore Jontre Kirkland and freshman Kelvin Joseph are in the mix to replace Fulton if he does not play.