Skylar Mays, a Baton Rouge native who helped lead LSU basketball to the Sweet 16 this past season, has declared to enter the NBA draft.

On Friday, Mays posted an open letter to fans on Twitter, thanking them for their support and promising they'll motivate him going forward.

Mays' note doesn't mention if he has hired an agent or plans to hire an agent. College basketball players are allowed to enter the draft process but can return to school if they don't hire an agent -- and if they have eligibility remaining.

It's possible Mays might following in teammate Tremont Waters' footsteps. Waters declared for the NBA draft last season, went through the pre-draft evaluations and opted to return to LSU for another year since Waters didn't hire an agent.

Waters and teammate Naz Reid announced this week they're entering the NBA draft. Both said they've hired agents.

Mays just finished his third season, averaging 13.4 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Baton Rouge native prepped at University High and Findlay Prep, which is in Las Vegas.

Mays is known as a student of the game and a dedicated student in the classroom. If he’s not flying around the basketball court or in a science lab on the other side of campus, Mays usually has his nose in a pile of textbooks.

“The guy never stops studying,” teammate Javonte Smart said recently. “I don’t know how he does it.”

Even though Mays, who has said he aspires one day to be a doctor, makes it look easy with a sparkling 4.1 grade-point average, it’s anything but easy for Mays in his attempt to balance basketball and books.

Besides the NCAA-allowed 20 hours of basketball per week, Mays estimates he studies at least 14 to 16 hours outside of the classroom in addition to attending classes.

His goal is to perhaps follow in the footsteps of his father, longtime Baton Rouge physician Dr. Stan Mays Sr., when his basketball-playing days are over.

“It takes a lot of time, but I’m a pretty determined guy,” said Mays, who is majoring in kinesiology with a concentration in human movement science.

Mays' skills and smarts recently earned him a first-team nod on the CoSIDA Academic All-America team, which is picked by college sports information directors across the country.

He was also named the SEC scholar-athlete of the year by the league's coaches and was a second-team pick on their all-conference team.

