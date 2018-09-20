Boo Schexnayder is back working with the LSU track and field program. Schexnayder, who last coached at LSU in 2007, will be the program's strength and conditioning coach.
“To have a chance to come back and work with this program is a great opportunity,” Schexnayder said in a prepared statement. “I’m really looking forward to contributing. I really appreciate coach (Dennis) Shaver and coach (Tommy) Moffitt and the administration for trusting me with this position and bringing me back here in a different role.
“I’m just excited to be back with LSU track and field. If you look at LSU track and field historically, it’s one of the strongest sports programs in the history of the NCAA. To have a chance to rejoin and play a different role this time is just an extremely exciting thing.”
A world-renowned coach, Schexnayder has 37 years of experience in the track and field coaching realm. His 12-year stint in Baton Rouge from 1995-2007 brought an unprecedented amount of success to LSU’s field events. In 2004 alone, Schexnayder’s athletes combined to win three NCAA titles and earn 12 All-America honors. Schexnayder guided the efforts of the SEC Field Athlete of the Year, John Moffitt, who swept the NCAA indoor and outdoor long jump titles before claiming a silver medal in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.
Shifting over to the weight room will be an easy, yet important transition for Schexnayder that will benefit LSU in multiple ways.
“I’ve been working in the weight room a long time as I was coaching track,” Schexnayder said. “I’ve always employed my own strength training. I’ll be using a lot of the same techniques and philosophies that I’ve implemented over the past 30-plus years. With this position I’ll be able to give our athletes more hands on instruction and attention than they might have had before."