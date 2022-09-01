The LSU football season starts on Sunday with a game against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orelans, granting the Tigers another big stage to open the 2022 campaign.

The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and there will be plenty of new names in the starting lineup against the Seminoles.

With gameday fast approaching, now is your chance to chime in and voice your opinion on some of LSU football's hot topics.

The LSU quarterback battle lost one competitor in the middle of August with Myles Brennan stepping away from the program, leaving Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels as the final two standing in the pursuit of the starting job.

The college football season is an un unpredictable one, and there are plenty of factors that will determine how far LSU goes in Kelly's first season.

Matt House seems to be in position to put together a stout defense, but there are questions to be answered in a variety of areas on offense.

If either Daniels or Nussmeier catch fire at quarterback, LSU could put together a special season.

As a follow up to the question on how many games LSU will win this season, a better question may be - What will you consider a success for Brian Kelly's first season?

LSU always expects to be in the hunt in the SEC, but that may be a tall ask in Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.

If LSU is able to piece together a season that surpasses expectations in 2022, a number of players will have to perform better than expected.

As always, LSU is never lacking in talent.

Who will be the unheralded Tigers that show up and show out this season?

The Seminoles and Tigers kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. CLICK HERE for all the details you need to know about the big game.