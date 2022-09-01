BR.lsuspringgame.042422 TS 557.jpg

New head coach Brian Kelly, at LSU's National L Club Spring Game, its first under him, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Tiger Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The LSU football season starts on Sunday with a game against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orelans, granting the Tigers another big stage to open the 2022 campaign.

The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and there will be plenty of new names in the starting lineup against the Seminoles.

With gameday fast approaching, now is your chance to chime in and voice your opinion on some of LSU football's hot topics.

The LSU quarterback battle lost one competitor in the middle of August with Myles Brennan stepping away from the program, leaving Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels as the final two standing in the pursuit of the starting job.

Which QB gives LSU best chance to win now?

You voted:
BR.lsufootball.081222 HS 4665.JPG

LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks with quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier (13) and Jayden Daniels at practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at LSU's outdoor practice facility.

The college football season is an un unpredictable one, and there are plenty of factors that will determine how far LSU goes in Kelly's first season. 

Matt House seems to be in position to put together a stout defense, but there are questions to be answered in a variety of areas on offense.

If either Daniels or Nussmeier catch fire at quarterback, LSU could put together a special season.

What will LSU's regular season record be?

You voted:
BR.cmulsu.091921 1474 bf.jpg

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) runs for a touchdown during the first half at Tiger Stadium Saturday Sept. 18, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

As a follow up to the question on how many games LSU will win this season, a better question may be - What will you consider a success for Brian Kelly's first season?

LSU always expects to be in the hunt in the SEC, but that may be a tall ask in Kelly's first season in Baton Rouge.

What will make Brian Kelly's 1st season a success?

You voted:
BR.lsupractice.040322 HS 1323.jpg

LSU head coach Brian Kelly coaches during spring practice, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the LSU outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

If LSU is able to piece together a season that surpasses expectations in 2022, a number of players will have to perform better than expected.

As always, LSU is never lacking in talent.

Who will be the unheralded Tigers that show up and show out this season?

Who will be LSU's breakout player?

You voted:
texasamlsu.112821 HS 2146.JPG

LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10) celebrates with LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) and LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas (58) after scoring in the first half against Texas A&M, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

The Seminoles and Tigers kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. CLICK HERE for all the details you need to know about the big game.

Email Patrick Magee at PMagee@TheAdvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @Patrick_Magee.

