LSU is "expecting one of the largest game day crowds ever on campus" when the Tigers host Georgia at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, the athletic department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

LSU's official ticket office announced Monday morning that the game was sold out, and the news release added that Georgia has sold all of its allotted 6,000 tickets.

No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 LSU kickoff at 2:30 p.m., and the game is also featured as the CBS game of the week. It is the first time Georgia has played at Tiger Stadium since 2008, when the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 52-38.

It is the second announced sellout of the season, including the Tigers' home game against Louisiana Tech, which had an announced crowd of 102,321.

The release advised fans to "arrive early and to carpool when possible to reduce the number of vehicles on the LSU campus."

Parking lots open at 7 a.m. Saturday, the release said, and that there are free lots available on the south side of campus at Old Front Nine, Lot 413, Hayfield Lot, Golf Course, Gourrier South and Levee South.

Senior running back Nick Brossette said LSU's crowds was "one of the reasons I came here."

"I want to see Death Valley to its fullest," said Brossette, who leads the Tigers with 615 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.

The release also said that the new Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest will open at 10 a.m. Saturday.

"The grass area across from Tiger Stadium on Nicholson Drive will feature an HD video wall," the release said, "inflatables, climbing wall and food and drinks for purchase."

The fan fest area will be open during the game, the release said, and will close at 8 p.m.