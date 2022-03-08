And so the long-awaited shoe has dropped. The NCAA has served LSU with a notice of allegations regarding the men’s basketball program and coach Will Wade.
The timing of the notice, much as was the case right before the 2019 postseason, seems intentional on the NCAA’s part. Anything to add misery to LSU's March Madness, the news breaking Tuesday just two days before the Tigers’ first game in the SEC tournament.
That doesn’t take away from the seriousness of the issues facing Wade and his program. A question that clearly must be asked at this point is whether this is the beginning of the end for him at LSU.
Just a few hours before the initial report on the notice of allegations was released by SI.com, Wade met with reporters to preview the Tigers’ trip to the SEC tournament in Tampa, Florida. A trip that now will be completely overshadowed by questions about what the NOA contains and what it will mean for Wade’s tenure at LSU.
If Wade knew about the NOA at the time of the news conference, which one must believe he did, he played it quite cool. Wade cracked a couple of dry jokes and broke down what the Tigers’ SEC tournament showing might mean for their NCAA tournament seeding prospects.
Wade has maintained a “What? Me worry?” façade throughout this now three-plus-year ordeal that started with the news that in 2017 he was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing a “strong-ass offer” to a recruit, believed to be former Tiger Javonte Smart. His general demeanor has suggested that the NCAA has nothing substantial on him and the LSU program. Exhibit A for the defense is the playing career of Smart himself. After being held out of LSU’s final regular-season game in March 2019, he was reinstated for that year’s SEC tournament and played throughout the next two seasons before turning pro last spring.
That may be good news for Wade. It may be that the “strong-ass offer” in question is for someone else. But the fact remains that the NCAA has had Wade in its sights for years now, and that there are indications he isn’t on the most solid of ground on the home front.
Wade’s problem may be more how he stands with athletic director Scott Woodward than what the NCAA allegations contain. Wade was hired by Woodward’s predecessor, Joe Alleva. Woodward arrived in the midst of this NCAA mess. Ever the politician, he never has tossed more than carefully parsed words Wade’s way.
“He is our coach and has our support and backing, and it will be that way until it is not,” Woodward said in April 2019. “I hope he is our coach for a long time, but things change and minds change. We can go around and around for hours and hours. But right now, he is our basketball coach.”
Right now. From what we know right now, there is no indication that Wade will be prohibited from coaching LSU in the postseason as he was in 2019. Much like it has through almost all of Wade’s tenure, this drama probably has months left to run. LSU and Woodward’s track record is that they will let the process play out.
But as LSU President William F. Tate IV rather cryptically told The Advocate’s editorial board in August, he will expect Woodward to “execute the contract” when it comes to Wade’s tenure and any potential NCAA allegations.
Executing the contract means LSU can fire Wade for cause, followed closely by the hurling of millions of dollars at the next coach.
Woodward’s track record, of course, indicates he will want to hire his own coach given the chance. Since April, he’s refilled three of LSU’s four highest-profile coaching offices, hiring women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, baseball coach Jay Johnson and football coach Brian Kelly.
What happens with Wade and the NOA should be of the greatest interest to Kelly as well. The NCAA tied violations found in the football program to the Wade issue, which threatens LSU with the dreaded charge of lack of institutional control. It’s my opinion that the NCAA has waived that threat at LSU in an effort to get the school to get rid of Wade. If Wade goes, the NCAA may back off.
However many games the Tigers have left to play, the results will play second fiddle to the Wade saga. The question finally seeking an answer is who will be LSU’s coach when it starts next season.
Woodward could make a change with nary a legal worry if the allegations are serious enough. Or he and LSU could stand by Wade and give him a new long-term contract like Auburn did with the once embattled Bruce Pearl.
Somehow, the latter hardly seems likely.