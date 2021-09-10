LSU plays its home opener on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium against FCS member McNeese State. Here are the top three players to watch from the Cowboys:
1. Isaiah Chambers, defensive line
After finishing fourth in the voting for the Buck Buchanan Award this spring, Chambers is poised to have a strong senior season. The 6-foot-5, 251-pound Houston transfer was second in the FCS in the spring season with 7½ sacks in just seven games and was a consensus first-team All-American selection.
2. Cody Orgeron, quarterback
The son of LSU coach Ed Orgeron produced a career-high 361-yard passing game in last week's loss to West Florida. The sixth-year senior, who will make his 25th start against the Tigers on Saturday night, has averaged 328.0 passing yards in the Cowboys' past four games with nine touchdowns.
3. Josh Matthews, wide receiver
Matthews, a teammate of LSU All-American Derek Stingley at The Dunham School in Baton Rouge, is the son of former LSU football player Roshaun Matthews. The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder caught 34 passes for 458 yards in seven spring games after transferring from Louisiana Tech to play for Cowboys coach Frank Wilson.
Sheldon Mickles