Amid all the distractions surrounding LSU basketball, an emotional moment in the Tigers' post-game championship celebration stood out Saturday night.
Wayne and Faye Sims, the parents of Wayde Sims, each cut down a piece of the net in front of Sims' teammates and cheering fans after the Tigers defeated Vanderbilt en route to LSU winning its first Southeastern Conference championship in a decade.
Wayde Sims was shot and killed this past September. Sims — a popular role player known for proudly showing teammates around his home town or helping them run errands — was fatally shot while sticking up for a friend who'd been involved in a fight near the campus of Southern University.
Skylar Mays told the SEC Network after the game that he visited Wayde Sims' gravesite earlier in the day.
“I just had a feeling," said Mays, who added in the postgame news conference that he and suspended coach Will Wade approached Wayde Sims' parents earlier in the week and asked if they'd like to be a part of the cutting of the nets.
LSU capped a 16-2 regular season in the SEC with a blowout win at home against Vanderbilt.
The Tigers are the No. 1 overall seed in next week's SEC tournament and will find out March 17 where they'll be seeded in the NCAA tournament.