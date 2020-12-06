After Alabama scored its most points ever against LSU, after the Crimson Tide won by the largest margin in the rivalry’s history in nearly a century, after a dejected Tigers football team once again left the field with a dismantled defense, Ed Orgeron was asked if any coaching changes were coming soon.
LSU’s head coach had previously said that he would evaluate his staff when the season was over. Still, did Alabama’s 55-17 beatdown of LSU in Tiger Stadium add any immediate thoughts to that evaluation?
“No,” Orgeron said Saturday night. “I promised myself we’re going to go through the end of the season, and then we’re going to sit down and look at everything.”
The name raising the most questions remains Bo Pelini, a coaching veteran whose troubled defensive scheme has come under substantial fire in the first year of his three-year, $2.3 million per year contract as LSU’s defensive coordinator.
Pelini is guaranteed all of his remaining salary, according to his contract, which means LSU would have to pay him somewhere around $5 million if he were fired without cause at the end of the season.
LSU's defensive numbers are historically brutal.
No Tigers defense since at least 1952 has given up as many points per game as this year's unit, a 33.4 average that ranks 11th in the Southeastern Conference. The average looms over LSU's second-highest mark in that span: a 28-point average surrendered by LSU's 1993 team, which went 5-6 under Curley Hallman.
No Tigers defense since at least 1952 has given up as many yards per game, either. LSU's 469.1 yards allowed per game ranks 114th nationally. Only one other Tigers team in that span gave up an average more than 400 yards: LSU's 1998 team, which went 4-7 under Gerry DiNardo.
No LSU team since at least 2010 has given up as many explosive passing plays that went for 60 yards or more. This year, the Tigers have surrendered six such plays, which is the same total as the last five seasons combined.
Opposing offenses are gaining yardage in chunks, an average of 7.09 yards per play. It's another troubling statistic that ranks LSU fifth to last among 127 FBS teams.
That Alabama dominated LSU on Saturday wasn't altogether surprising. That in itself is a separate issue. It was the extent of which Alabama dominated LSU. No team exploited LSU's defensive weaknesses more than Alabama this season.
A high-powered Crimson Tide offense with multiple Heisman Trophy candidates hung 45 points on the troubled Tigers by halftime, then coasted mercifully for the game's final 30 minutes.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones completed each of his first 12 passes, which included a four-pass stretch in which he threw three touchdowns. Each of the scores were tosses to wide open receivers. Twice, it was DeVonta Smith, who caught touchdowns of 65 and 61 yards.
Smith finished the game with eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Orgeron said LSU planned to double-team Smith throughout the game, but Alabama continuously shuffled the Amite native in different alignments, and he was left one-on-one with LSU nickel safety Cordale Flott on both of his long touchdown receptions.
Orgeron slammed his headset on the ground after Smith's second score, and the coach shouted in outrage on the sideline, with Pelini standing a few feet away.
"That was one of the times we (didn't double-team Smith)," Orgeron said. "We just got beat one-on-one. It's nobody's fault. But we went into the game to stop No. 6 (Smith). You've got to give them credit. Now, sometimes we had him doubled. He had some big, big plays. It was just kind of frustrating to see one player have almost 300 yards in the first half."
CBS reported at halftime that All-American cornerback Derek Stingley asked Orgeron if he could guard Smith one-on-one instead.
"That's what we talked about at the half," Orgeron said later. "Let's put Derek — our best cover guy — let's put him on DeVonta Smith."
Smith had one catch for 12 yards in the second half.
This brought up another question: Why wasn't Stingley one-on-one with Smith from the beginning?
"We had a plan for it," Orgeron said. "They were moving (Smith) around a little bit, and I think sometimes it was difficult to get that done, but we did a better job in the second half."
That it took Stingley approaching Orgeron about guarding Smith — and that this conversation worked — offers a window into Orgeron's displeasure in the defensive scheme and game plans this season.
Orgeron called for the defense to be "simplified" after LSU's 45-41 loss at Missouri revealed "poor fundamentals," and, even after the defense played what Orgeron considered "its best game the whole year" against Texas A&M, the focus centered on Pelini's scheme.
"I think it's a combination of Bo learning what our players can and can't do, and our players learning what they can and can't do, understanding the scheme better," Orgeron said last Monday. "You can see it working."
It's been over three months since the defensive lineup was hit with the opt-outs of starting nickel safety Kary Vincent and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. The starting rotation along the defensive line, linebacker corps and secondary has been stable for four games.
How confident are the players in LSU's defensive scheme?
"I feel confident," linebacker Jabril Cox said. "You can say it's a rebuilding year. It's a lot of new faces on the defense. A lot of new guys during this time, during this COVID period. A whole bunch of things are happening. But the defense and the scheme, it works. We just have to get back to it."
Does Orgeron have enough confidence in Pelini to call this dismal title defense of a season a "rebuilding year"?
Does LSU's loss to Alabama change what he already thinks of the Tigers defensive scheme?
Those answers may come later, after LSU finishes its season against No. 6 Florida and Ole Miss.
For now, Orgeron insists he still sees progress in the defense.
"I'm not discouraged at all," Orgeron said. "I think our guys fought every down. Can we call plays better? Can we scheme better? Yeah. Can we play better? Yeah. Our guys fought."