ATLANTA — If he hadn’t been a football coach, Jimbo Fisher would have made a world-class auctioneer. The man gets in more words per minute (WPM) than anyone alive.
Couldn’t you just hear him?
“I’vegot100whowillsay150canIget150,canIget150? Onehundredgoingonce … Now150! …”
“I get you in, I get you out,” Fisher said with a grin as he spoke Thursday at the final session of SEC media days. “How long do you want to be here?”
Fisher certainly packed a lot into his session — which is good, because frankly, there’s a lot of waterfront to cover with the Aggies.
As was the case at the SEC spring meeting in June, the first topic of business was the state of his relationship with Alabama coach Nick Saban. Their exchanged battleship broadsides in May — Saban accused Texas A&M of signing its best-ever recruiting class because of improper NIL deals; Fisher shot back the next day that Saban hadn’t followed recruiting rules in the past — made for national news.
As in Destin, Florida, both men tried to smooth over the rough spots here with the cameras and recorders waiting to capture another explosive exchange if there was one.
“Listen, we’re great,” Fisher said. “(We’re) two competitive guys that go at it.”
Saban, who spoke here Tuesday, also said he has “no issues or problems with Jimbo.”
“I heard a statement he (Saban) made” Tuesday, Fisher said. “I have great respect for Nick. Unfortunately, our thing went public. Sometimes that happens in this world. Nothing is private anymore, is it?”
No, it isn’t. Neither are legal issues for football players. Long gone are the days when something as serious as the traffic stop that ensnared Aggies senior wide receiver Ainias Smith early Wednesday morning might not have seen the light of day. These days, we know all about Smith being arrested near College Station for driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a weapon and for possessing less than two ounces of marijuana.
Fisher gave the standard “my player just got arrested” answer Thursday: “We’re getting all the evidence and the things that go on, then we’ll make a comment. We have no comment at this time.” He doesn’t have to say anything for the world to know it’s an embarrassing and perhaps enormously disruptive situation for the Aggies.
Smith, a senior leader who was promptly suspended from the team, was supposed to be one of three players Texas A&M brought to SEC media days. Instead, they just brought two: safety Demani Richardson and guard Layden Robinson. No telling how long Smith might be suspended or whether he may be kicked off the team, but he was the top returning receiver for a program trying to make that long-sought-after jump into the College Football Playoff after finishing one spot outside the CFP in 2020.
Smith is supposed to be one of the top targets for former LSU quarterback Max Johnson to throw to — if Johnson can win the job. He is one of three Aggie quarterbacks vying to start after a saga that saw A&M and LSU involved in the kind of “wild, wild west” scenario created by college football’s increasingly liberal transfer rules.
Johnson, who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Aggies 27-24 in November in Tiger Stadium, is now wearing maroon and white. Zach Calzada, who shook off a non-throwing shoulder injury to lead the Aggies to a 20-3 win over Auburn last season, is now fighting with another former LSU transfer, TJ Finley, to be the starting quarterback at Auburn.
“It is crazy,” Fisher said. “It's the times we're in. That's just the world. Did you ever think it would come to that? No. There's reasons to transfer, I get that. Sometimes I hope these guys will try to stick things out. It makes it an interesting show, that's for sure.”
Entering his fifth season at Texas A&M with a 34-14 record, there is mounting pressure on Fisher to deliver the Aggies their first national championship since their only title way back in 1939. Current LSU athletic director Scott Woodward lured Fisher away from Florida State (where he and Saints quarterback Jameis Winston won the last BCS title in 2013 over Auburn) in 2018 with a guaranteed $75 million, 10-year contract. Last year, Texas A&M granted Fisher a new $95 million, 10-year deal that pays him $9 million this season and guarantees him a $100,000 raise every year.
Texas A&M has deep, almost LIV Golf-like funds to tap into. But unlike the Saudis who are trying to sportswash their human-rights atrocities through this venture, eventually A&M and its (oil) well-moneyed boosters will want a trophy-laden return on their investment. So far, the Aggies haven’t even made an appearance in the SEC championship game.
No amount of fast talking is going to take the place of the titles Texas A&M so desperately seeks.