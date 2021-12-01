LSU athletic director Scott Woodward went after the best resume he could find in his search for LSU's next head coach, he told reporters on Wednesday.
But he won't spill the secrets: when exactly he contacted former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly or when he found out Kelly was a "go."
"I'm not going to tell you how the sausage is made. That's trademarked," Woodward said. "I'm never comfortable until they're on the plane, I'm a nervous wreck until then."
Woodward announced on Oct. 17 the decision to part ways with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, but Orgeron remained on staff through the final home game this weekend against Texas A&M, leaving Tiger Stadium with his last victory 27-24.
So far, offensive line coach Brad Davis is expected to coach the Tigers in a bowl game, and Woodward said he has not discussed with Kelly what his role, if any, he will play in that.
LSU's acquisition of Kelly sent a shockwave through college football world on Monday evening, just a day removed from Lincoln Riley's departure from Oklahoma for USC. Kelly's Fighting Irish are No. 6 in the latest college football poll, and in the event that both No. 3 Alabama and No. 5 Oklahoma State lose their conference championship games, they could sneak into the playoff picture.
But Woodward persisted, even despite the seemingly slim chances of prying away a coach with 12 seasons at Notre Dame, where he held a 115-40 record. What he was looking for was a proven track of sustained success on the field, and a commitment to academics.
Two of Kelly's teams have made appearances in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014. Kelly also took the Fighting Irish to the 2012 BCS National Championship. He's also turned around programs at Grand Valley State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati.
"Nothing surprises me in this in this line of work that happens or doesn't happen," Woodward said. "But yeah, am I surprised that a coach of this quality with this kind of resume was available? Heck yeah."
As for the process — Woodward said it boiled down anywhere from 8-15 candidates, but Kelly was always atop the list. It didn't matter where he was from, either.
"That's obvious to me that since I've been really paying close attention, two of the most successful coaches in the SEC had not set foot in the south: Nick Saban and Urban Meyer," Woodward said. "I think it matters less."
He brushed off his reputation as a big game hunter, despite having acquired Jimbo Fisher while at Texas A&M following his national championship at Florida State, and adding star-studded hires at LSU in Kim Mulkey and Jay Johnson.
Sometimes, it doesn't work out. While at USC, he said, they got their seventh choice in Pete Carroll.
But this time, it did.
“I’m too stupid to know better," Woodward said. "I’m serious. Until I get ‘no,’ why not? You don’t know until you ask. I’m not afraid to do that.”