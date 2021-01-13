LSU running back Chris Curry announced Wednesday afternoon he will transfer to Utah.
Curry, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, posted a graphic on social media of himself wearing a Utah jersey underneath the word "Committed."
Wearing the coveted No. 18 jersey this season, Curry finished as LSU's third-leading rusher. The redshirt sophomore played in nine games. He started twice and gained 145 yards on 45 carries.
Curry left LSU most remembered for his performance in the 2019 Peach Bowl. Filling in for injured starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire against No. 4 Oklahoma, Curry rushed for a career-high 90 yards, helping move LSU into the national championship game.
Curry entered the 2020 season as LSU's top running back, but his role diminished throughout the season. In LSU's final game, Curry had five carries for eight yards. He entered the transfer portal two days later. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Without Curry, LSU has sophomore Tyrion Davis-Price, sophomore John Emery, freshman Josh Williams and freshman Tre Bradford returning at running back. The Tigers also signed two Top-10 running back recruits in Armani Goodwin and Corey Kiner.