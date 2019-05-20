Win or go home.
That’s the standard line when it comes to playoffs in any sport, right?
Win or your season is over.
The LSU baseball team isn’t faced with such dire consequences just yet as they head into the Southeastern Conference tournament.
But they might as well be.
The No. 5-seeded Tigers meet No. 12 South Carolina at The Met (Hoover Metropolitan Stadium) in the late, late show of the SEC tournament’s first day.
For LSU, it may well be win or don’t go home.
The Tigers’ 2019 season has been plagued with more cracks and potholes than LSU’s rapidly disintegrating South Quad Drive not far from Alex Box Stadium, due mostly to their injury-plagued pitching staff (I got a twinge in my elbow just writing about those guys).
But LSU’s issues are nothing compared to South Carolina’s.
The Gamecocks somehow squeaked into the SEC tournament with a 28-27 overall and 8-22 record, winning (and I use the term loosely) a last weekend race to the bottom with Kentucky and Alabama. This despite having the worst team batting average and worst earned run average in SEC play: .208 and 6.85, respectively.
These Gamecocks, frankly, do not have much game. You will probably see better stats in Jacques Doucet’s annual Red, Rock and Blue “celebrity/sorta celebrity” softball extravaganza.
Still, this is baseball, the game where the lowliest team can have its day despite lacking the faintest expectation of success. Heck, even last year’s Baltimore Orioles, who finished a comical 60½ games behind the world champ Boston Red Sox in the American League East, even they won 47 games. Three of those against Boston.
So you have to give South Carolina a shot, especially when you consider the more-fragile-than-a-porcelain-vase state of LSU’s pitching staff.
LSU coach Paul Mainieri on Monday finally got to utter those five little words that have been aching to cross his lips for a month: Cole Henry will start Tuesday. Henry, the talented freshman right-hander out of action since April 19 with mysterious arm issues – an MRI showed his arm to be tip top structurally – is the keystone to a smoother path forward for the Tigers’ pitching staff. Smoother than South Quad Drive, anyway.
Mainieri said he plans for Henry to throw three innings Tuesday. It actually sounded more like a prayer than a plan. The Gamecocks may not hit hard enough to knock the candy out of a pinata, but no one knows how many layers of rust Henry will have to scrape off when he finally graduates from Saturday’s successful simulated game to live action. Or whether he will last three innings. And following him to the mound will be some sort of piecemeal, as yet undetermined procession from LSU’s bullpen.
If the Tigers win Tuesday, their pitching is in great shape by comparison. They will move on to the double-elimination part of the SEC tournament (don’t get me started on the SEC’s single-double-double-double-single-single elimination format) when they will hand the ball to Eric Walker on Wednesday against Mississippi State and Landon Marceaux on Thursday. That’s a safety net compared to Tuesday’s tightrope act. And LSU’s remarkable success at the Hoover Met is undeniable. The Tigers have won six SEC tournaments under Mainieri since 2008 and also reached last year’s final before losing to Ole Miss.
“We always have extra confidence when we go to Hoover,” said junior Zack Hess, LSU’s back-to-the-bullpen starter turned reliever. “It’s a place where we seem to play well.”
Hess said LSU’s players are not looking long term beyond Tuesday night. As well they should not. But we can. And for the long term, LSU (34-22, No. 21 RPI) is trying to snag an NCAA tournament regional host site next weekend.
Hosting a regional at Alex Box Stadium is unquestionably essential to LSU’s NCAA tournament hopes. LSU has not survived a regional away from home since 1989, and these Tigers are just 7-14 away from The Box this season.
LSU’s NCAA host resume looks pretty good, dented though it was by letting a series sweep of Auburn slip away Saturday with a 5-4, 11-inning loss. But frankly, the Tigers won’t have much of an argument to make come Sunday night when the regional sites are revealed if they don’t beat woeful South Carolina.
So, it’s do-or-die time for LSU. Pass or fail. Win, or don’t go home.
LSU needs to win. The nomadic life suits these Tigers not at all.